Anchor Loans' Bryan Thompson Chosen as a HousingWire 2022 Financial Leader

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, today announced that Bryan Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, has been selected by HousingWire as one of the 2022 Financial Leaders award recipients.

Anchor Loans (PRNewswire)

The HousingWire Finance Leaders awards recognizes the top finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets. The Finance Leaders are selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

Bryan was recognized for his efforts in helping finance the company's accelerated organic growth and his leadership in attracting a new principal investor. Last year, Anchor finished the year with a record $1.8 billion in originations and, to date, is the only fix and flip lender to surpass the $10-billion origination mark. Last year Bryan played a significant role in the negotiations between Anchor and Pretium that resulted in Pretium's acquisition of Anchor in November.

"When we launched the Finance Leaders award in 2021, HousingWire sought to recognize the forward-thinking finance executives who contributed to their organizations' financial growth and strategic missions despite the challenges of the pandemic," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "We never anticipated the volatile mortgage rate environment, supply and demand imbalances and overall market challenges that housing executives have endured over the last twelve months. HousingWire Finance Leaders are truly masters at managing liquidity, executing M&A and strategic deals and developing impenetrable balance sheets to position their businesses for enduring success."

"We're very proud Bryan has been recognized by HousingWire," said Andy Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Loans. "Bryan's contributions to Anchor over the past 5 years, and especially over the past 12 months, have directly impacted our continued success and expansive growth. It is fitting that Bryan should be singled out for this award because he truly is an exceptional CFO."

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $10 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. The company was ranked for two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchor Loans