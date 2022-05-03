Great American Hospitality, LLC. Implements DailyPay Benefits at its SONIC Drive-In Restaurants to Gain Competitive Edge on Hiring and Retention

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Hospitality, LLC, a SONIC licensee, has partnered with DailyPay to provide on-demand pay to its employees. Through this partnership, hundreds of SONIC employees can now access their pay immediately after completing a shift, providing financial flexibility. With the power of choice and control over their earned pay, employees can pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule, not on an arbitrary payday schedule.

SONIC Drive-In Employees Can Access Their Earned Pay Whenever They Need It Through DailyPay Partnership (PRNewswire)

"This is a great and needed benefit for our employees. It gives our employees flexibility to access their pay when and where they need it," said E. Rhett Smith, Managing Partner of Great American Hospitality, LLC. "We hope that with DailyPay we can ease a little of the burden that people feel making ends meet financially. We try and support our employees any way we can and we feel DailyPay is one more way we can support them."

This partnership comes at a critical time as quick-service restaurant (QSR) employers struggle to find talent amid the ongoing talent shortage sweeping the nation. According to DailyPay research , employers who offer DailyPay can fill open positions 2X faster than those who do not offer a daily pay benefit.

Great American Hospitality operates over 20 SONIC Drive-In locations across North Carolina and South Carolina. They are among the latest QSR employers to implement daily pay benefits for their hourly employees. Since launching earlier this month, 23% of Great American Hospitality's SONIC employees have enrolled in DailyPay.

