InsCorp Quarterly Profits Reflect Benefits of Balance Sheet Strategies

Nashville-based Lender Increases Semi-Annual Dividend 25%
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN) today reported first quarter earnings of $3,204,000, or $1.12 per share, an increase of 149% over the prior year same quarter. At the bank level, net interest income was $5,078,000, representing a 15% increase over the prior year. Pre-tax income from operations was $1,973,000, an increase of $489,000 over Q1 2021. In addition to income from operations, realized and unrealized gains on interest rate caps of $1,887,000, net of tax, were a driver of earnings, which was a record for the company in a single quarter.
"During the pandemic we executed hedging strategies to protect margin from further volatility during 2021 as we re-priced maturing deposits," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Fortunately those liabilities re-priced before recent volatility witnessed during the first quarter of this year, which resulted in an opportunity to enhance our capital base with gains on those interest rate caps," Rieniets continued.
Core deposits grew by $27,000,000 during the quarter to $511,000,000, while core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew $4,500,000. Total new loan commitments closed during the quarter were roughly $40,000,000, while funding under those commitments was approximately $25,000,000. Net loan growth was impacted by payoffs primarily from clients selling commercial real estate and other assets. "While net loan growth was ultimately lighter than expected, our loan pipeline both extended and grew during the quarter," said Rieniets. "Activity in our market remains very vibrant and our team is busy managing the pipeline of opportunities before us, both in our core commercial banking unit as well as our Medquity healthcare silos," Rieniets continued.
The board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. InsCorp shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022, will receive a $0.15 dividend payable on June 10, 2022. This is an increase of 25% over the company's most recent semi-annual dividends. "With the trajectory of earnings our team has established, we're pleased to be able to further enhance our shareholders' total return with an increase in the dividend," said Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp.
Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include
- Total assets grew $88 million or 13.9% as of March 31, 2022 compared to March, 31 2021.
- Non-interest bearing deposits grew $11.3 million or 15.6% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2022.
- Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $185,000 on March 31, 2022.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.79% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, slightly higher than 1.70% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.32%.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreasing from 1.33% for the same period in 2021.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $15.05 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.91 million.
- The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.27%, while total risk-based capital was 13.52%.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.50% exclusive of PPP loan balances.
- Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.12.
- Tangible book value increased to $19.89 on March 31, 2022 from $17.69 at March 31, 2021.
- The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.47% comparing favorably to peer of 0.76%.
- There were $23,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a 0.9% decrease in AOCI for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 17,258
$ 16,680
$ 15,561
Interest Bearing Deposits
90,288
73,746
32,268
Securities
27,545
21,606
12,747
Loans
552,473
551,463
543,178
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,193)
(8,025)
(7,515)
Net Loans
544,280
543,438
535,663
Premises and Equipment, net
13,275
13,345
13,519
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,477
13,398
10,176
Restricted Equity Securities
9,225
9,054
8,147
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
8,490
8,247
7,549
Total Assets
$ 724,929
$ 700,605
$ 636,721
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 84,190
$ 79,929
$ 72,858
Interest-bearing
529,316
504,781
432,295
Total Deposits
613,506
584,710
505,153
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
30,000
32,000
45,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
322
1,404
15,485
Subordinated Debentures
17,500
17,500
15,000
Federal Funds Purchased
-
4,000
-
Notes Payable
2,500
2,500
-
Other Liabilities
2,885
3,278
3,117
Total Liabilities
666,713
645,392
583,755
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
32,241
32,087
31,325
Treasury Stock
(3,150)
(3,150)
(681)
Accumulated Retained Earnings
28,543
25,689
21,652
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
582
587
670
Total Stockholders' Equity
58,216
55,213
52,966
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 724,929
$ 700,605
$ 636,721
Tangible Book Value
$ 19.89
$ 18.90
$ 17.69
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Interest Income
$ 6,013
$ 24,901
$ 5,876
Interest Expense
935
4,690
1,431
Net Interest Income
5,078
20,211
4,445
Provision for Loan Losses
145
1,850
650
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
57
240
59
Bank Owned Life Insurance
79
283
60
Gain on Security Sales
-
62
62
Other
221
1,114
237
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
2,035
7,332
1,654
Occupancy and equipment
433
1,347
325
Data Processing
154
597
147
Marketing and Advertising
128
574
100
Other
567
2,373
503
Net income from Operations
1,973
7,837
1,484
Gain in Interest Rate Hedges
2,516
748
443
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
233
992
239
Income Before Income Taxes
4,256
7,593
1,688
Income Tax Expense
(1,052)
(1,564)
(398)
Net Income
$ 3,204
$ 6,029
$ 1,290
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 1.12
$ 2.06
$ 0.44
