Kulicke & Soffa Continues its Leadership in Advanced LED Assembly

Receives Multiple Orders for its Latest Advanced Display System - LUMINEX™

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced today that the Company received two purchase orders, from two separate customers, for its latest advanced display system - LUMINEX™.

Accelerating adoption of next-generation displays with the unique Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement (LEAP) technology embedded in LUMINEX (PRNewswire)

Launched in November last year, LUMINEX is a disruptive laser-based mini and micro LED die-transfer solution. This highly flexible system is capable of single die transfer, multi-die transfer and mass transfer supporting sorting, mixing, re-pitching and placement process steps. The broad flexibility of this system addresses the growing advanced display value chain and supports needs of LED, OSAT, panel and display suppliers.

The Company expects mini LED backlit displays currently represent only 3% of display capacity today and will accelerate to reach 20% penetration levels by 2025. During this same period mini LED direct-emissive technologies are to grow to 18% by 2025, creating strong growth prospects for its growing portfolio of advanced display solutions.

Nelson Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Supply Chain, said, "Adoption continues to accelerate, and we continue to support several active customer engagements across the advanced display value chain. We are also positioned well to enable growth in the micro LED market with an ongoing customer engagement."

According to TrendForce, a world leading market intelligence provider, 4.7 million 4" mini LED wafer equivalents will be deployed in backlighting applications in 2026. In parallel, about 4.6 million 4" mini LED wafer equivalents will be deployed in direct-emissive displays by 2026.

Over the coming years, the Company also anticipates micro LED to enable next generation premium direct-emissive displays which further accelerate long-term prospects within its advanced display portfolio.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future events future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the effects of supply chain constraints on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

+65-6880 9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

+1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.