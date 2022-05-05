Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Updates the Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

GUIYANG, China, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, following the Company's filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 25, 2022.

The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company's securities from being traded on a national stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect the auditor's working paper.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its shareholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

