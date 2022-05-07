The Educational and Charitable Foundation and the Lambda Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® Award $36,250 in Scholarships

FAIRFAX, Va., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational and Charitable Foundation (ECF), working with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Lambda Kappa Omega Chapter, held its annual Book Signing and Scholarship Awards Celebration today. Over $36,000 in scholarships and teacher grants were presented to students and teachers in the local area. The 2022 Book Signing featured internationally acclaimed author and actor Blair Underwood, who discussed the book Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.

The Educational and Charitable Foundation empowers the northern Virginia community for a brighter tomorrow through education, service, and philanthropy. "The Educational and Charitable Foundation provides academic achievement programs and scholarships, advances culture and civic engagement, enhances economic empowerment, and promotes health, wellness, and social welfare throughout Fairfax County and northern Virginia communities through partnerships and strategic alliances. The Book Signing allows us to celebrate our academic and community enrichment programs with our partners and the broader community," said ECF president Robyn C. Jones.

"With the support of several community supporters, we awarded $17,500 in scholarships to 2022 graduates, a $15,000 to a female medical student and we presented $3,700 in teacher education grants. We are proud to continue ECF's 20-year legacy of supporting academic excellence in the region," continued Jones. This year, ECF expanded its awards to recognize Community Shining Stars, individuals who've exemplified exceptional service in health and wellness, education, and economic empowerment.

2022 Scholarship Recipients are:

Natania Elias , Lake Braddock Secondary School, attending Harvard University

Leah Cobb , Patriot High School, attending North Carolina A&T State University

Vishnupriya Alavala , Freedom High School and the Academies of Loudoun , attending Virginia Commonwealth University

Catherine Caputo , Woodgrove High School, attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute

Jada Watts , Howard University College of Medicine

Teacher Grant Recipients are:

Brittany Walker , Stratford Landing Elementary School

Dr. Tiffany Spann Casey , Mt. Vernon High School

Jamilla Gault , Mullen Elementary School (sponsored by the Cora Faith Walker Foundation)

"We are honored to join our nation in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week. These grants support classroom instruction, ensure student learning and demonstrate our appreciation and support of all teachers," said Sanita Walker-Resper, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® Lambda Kappa Omega Chapter.

The following Community Shining Stars were recognized:

Education Recipient: Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley , Senior Pastor Alfred Street Baptist Church

Economic Empowerment : Mr. Warren Thompson , President &CEO Thompson Hospitality, LLC

Health: Mark Health, LCSW

The event also featured a moderated discussion with actor, and author, Blair Underwood, who presented "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice," the Untold Story of 18 African Americans who defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to Compete in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

ECF 2023 Book Signing and Scholarship Awards Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

