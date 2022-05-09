David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. Signs 20,124 Square-Foot Lease at 10200 Grand Central Avenue within Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Gannett Fleming, Inc. Signs New Lease at Metro Centre

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering firm Gannett Fleming, Inc. , has selected 10200 Grand Central Avenue within Metro Centre at Owings Mills for its newest location.



Founded in 1915, Gannett Fleming is a privately-held architecture and engineering firm that employs over 2,500 individuals and partners closely with clients across North America and select global locations to offer comprehensive infrastructure solutions to a wide range of markets, including transportation, life sciences, water resources, education, industrial, federal, power, and energy.

" Gannett Fleming's employees and clients are at the core of what we do. So it's important to provide our team with a collaborative workspace featuring the latest technology that serves our hybrid working model," said Derek Mostoller, PE, Vice President and Baltimore Office Principal for Gannett Fleming. "This new office location provides easy access to public transportation and allows us to be centrally located so that we can reach our clients quickly. We surveyed our employees about what they'd like to see in an office space, and this location within Metro Centre checked all of their boxes."

"We're glad to have a partner who is committed, like we are, to growth in the greater Baltimore area and to using technology to help facilitate our hybrid, collaboration-centric working model. Gannett Fleming is excited to continue to serve the region's infrastructure needs from this Owings Mills location," Mostoller added.

"Gannett Fleming is a world class engineering firm and we are very pleased that they have selected Metro Centre for their new office location," said Kevin Keane, Senior Vice President of Office Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "The dynamic mix of amenities at Metro Centre will support their efforts to attract and retain the highest quality professionals who value a rewarding work environment."

Gannett Fleming plans to take occupancy within Suite 310 at 10200 Grand Central Avenue in the summer of 2022. They'll join current office tenants including SB & Company LLC and Myers & Stauffer LC among others.

About Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Metro Centre at Owings Mills is a mixed-use Transit-Oriented Development that incorporates all aspects of an active, modern lifestyle into a single location. With commercial office and retail space, residential apartments, branches of the Baltimore County Public Library and Community College of Baltimore County, and a full-service Marriott hotel, Metro Centre blends the role of shopper, employee, and resident to create a highly productive and centralized project. For additional information, please visit metrocentreom.com

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

David S. Brown, a full-service real estate company founded in 1933, is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com



