PosiGen Hires VP of Marketing

NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of John Ross (J.R.) as Vice President of Marketing. J.R. has spent more than 20 years driving growth strategies and digital innovation for global brands. He comes to PosiGen after a decade at Pepsico, where he served as as Chief of Staff and Director of Global Partnerships.

As Vice President of Marketing, J.R. will support PosiGen's expansion into new markets throughout the United States. J.R.'s focus starts with data driven insights, optimizing the brand's performance marketing, media mix, developing its community partnerships and growing its customer base nationally. Having helped launch and develop multiple successful global brands, J.R. is excited about PosiGen's momentum and growth horizon.

"I've always wanted to work for a mission and purpose driven company that keeps me connected to the community," J.R. says. "The PosiGen team is passionate about helping people. The company's commitment to deliver "Solar For All," especially to low-income homeowners who truly need the savings solar offers, goes beyond just words. PosiGen's mission of helping those who need savings most, while making a positive impact on their environment, really resonates with me."

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart is excited about adding someone of J.R.'s caliber to the team. "PosiGen is experiencing rapid growth and needs someone with J.R.'s experience, enthusiasm, and commitment to take our marketing efforts to the next level so we can deliver solar and energy efficiency savings to even more customers across the country. We look forward to the high functioning new marketing team J.R. will build, which will no doubt increase awareness about PosiGen and the cost-saving benefits of residential solar."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 19,000 residential customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 19,000 residential customers, over 460 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

