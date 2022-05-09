Speede Fitness begins new funding round at gala event with Chicago Bears players, investors and VIPs

Hundreds of guests gather at BIÂN Chicago to try the company's strength training machine

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speede Fitness, a Chicago-area strength training startup that is launching a revolutionary fitness machine in summer 2022, hosted hundreds of guests on May 5 at its "Stronger Every Season" event, which featured appearances by Chicago Bears players and equity holders Justin Fields, Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson. The event gave VIP guests the chance to explore BIÂN Chicago, the only private club in the world to focus on wellness and social well-being, and to try Speede's groundbreaking fitness technology.

"With Speede, you can tap into muscle fibers that you just can't reach with free weights," said Fields, who's entering his second season as Bears quarterback. "After five or ten minutes of using the machine, you feel like you've completed a 30-minute workout."

The event marked the kickoff of a new fundraising round for Speede, which oversubscribed its seed round and is backed by equity holders from the NFL, NBA, UFC and the business world. David Meltzer—an entrepreneur, speaker and podcaster who previously served as CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency—is the lead investor for this round.

The company's new machine, the Speede Challenger, is the first connected fitness machine to combine isotonic, isokinetic, and max eccentric training for an intense, efficient workout that leads to faster strength gains. High-profile athletes have invested in the company, including Fields, Kmet and Johnson, plus UFC fighter Michael Chandler, Justin Simmons from the Denver Broncos, Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets.

"Speede is different because it's challenging throughout the whole rep," said Kmet, who praised the machine at the Chicago event. "Because it's so effective, it helps athletes cut down their workout times while building more strength and endurance."

After hosting investors, fitness professionals at athletes in Chicago, Speede now turns its attention to the IHRSA convention in Miami, the fitness industry's leading event, where Speede will unveil its Gamma prototype in June.

"At IHRSA, our guests will see our production-ready machine and experience the full vision of Speede: not just more effective strength training, but advanced data for improved health and wellness," said Greg Tepas, co-founder of Speede. "Our new round of fundraising marks an exciting moment in the Speede Movement as we start to share our final product and help people get stronger faster."

To learn more, visit Speede.fit or contact co-founder Dan Mooney at dan@speede.fit.

