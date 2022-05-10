Ace Growth Fuels Expansion To New Corporate Campus

Larger facility will be a dynamic environment that reflects Ace's iconic culture and brand

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest convenience hardware retailer and distributor in the world, announced today that it will soon have a new office campus to call home. Ace, which has been located in Oak Brook, IL since 1974, is staying within the village and moving to The Reserve, an 80-acre campus that offers more flexibility, amenities and space to support the company's continued growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We feel blessed to have found a space that not only offers us a runway for more growth, but also provides a spectacular environment to reinforce our culture and inspire our people," said John Venhuizen, Ace Hardware President & CEO. "Our motivation has never been to be the biggest, but to be the best. This beautiful new property further enables the great Ace team to do just that."

Before moving into its new space in summer 2023, Ace plans an extensive interior renovation that will create a dynamic environment that reflects Ace's iconic brand and culture. The company is a mainstay on the Chicago Tribune's list of "Top Workplaces," having been ranked #7 in 2021 and cracking the top 10 for the past five years. Ace will tap into this strong sense of engagement and use employee input to help shape the building's new look and feel.

For the first time, Ace's over 1,100 Oak Brook-based employees will be in a single building, creating an even closer sense of community and collaboration. Employees will enjoy modern amenities, such as an on-site cafeteria, state-of-the-art fitness center, an open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling windows around the entire building, the latest technology and an indoor, heated parking garage. The building also features numerous outdoor terraces, patios and gathering spaces, as well as easy access to more than 2.5 miles of walking paths and two ponds.

Renovations are expected to begin in late 2022 with occupancy scheduled for summer 2023.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 65 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Santa Catarina, Mexico; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

In 2021, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, fourteen out of the last fifteen years.

Contact: media@acehardware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation