HIP-HOP MOGUL PERCY "MASTER P" MILLER TO SHARE INSIGHTS AT THE ENTREPRENEURS SUMMIT, NATION'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES, BLACK FOUNDERS, AND WEALTH CREATORS, RETURNING AS AN IN-PERSON EVENT IN PHILADELPHIA, MAY 18-20

BLACK ENTERPRISE brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs and companies focused on sharing resources, funding ventures, building businesses, and closing the racial wealth gap

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the nation's No. 1 Black digital media brand, will bring back its national Entrepreneurs Summit as an in-person event in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 18–20. The Entrepreneurs Summit is well established as the premier annual event dedicated to the success of Black entrepreneurs and the growth, profitability, and wealth-creation potential of Black-owned businesses. In partnership with Host sponsor Nationwide, BLACK ENTERPRISE will feature high-engagement elements, maximizing real-time, peer-to-peer learning, coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities for attendees.

A major highlight of the multiday event will be an exclusive fireside chat with hip-hop Mogul, Actor, Producer, and No Limit Records Founder Percy "Master P" Miller, conducted by BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. After a slow underground start, Miller achieved fame and success not only for himself but for many of his stable of artists, including Mystikal, Kane & Abel, and Snoop Dogg, who signed with No Limit in 1998 after falling out with Death Row. Miller has also established himself as a savvy businessman with a range of investments and interests beyond music.

The mission of the Entrepreneurs Summit is to provide access to the connections, capital, expertise, ideas, and inspiration established and aspiring Black business owners need to make money, build companies, and create wealth. The Entrepreneurs Summit will feature engagement-driven, content-rich sessions, workshops, and coaching designed to help entrepreneurs expand their business networks and position their companies for opportunities and growth. The relevance and urgency of the Entrepreneurs Summit is heightened by the emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion in response to the disparities revealed by the global coronavirus pandemic and a renewed sense of urgency around investing in Black entrepreneurship and closing America's racial wealth gap.

"After successfully presenting this event as a virtual experience last year, we are extremely excited about the Entrepreneurs Summit's return as a unique in-person experience, with all of the most enduring and valued elements of the premier national event for Black entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl Graves Jr. "BLACK ENTERPRISE is more committed than ever to our 50-plus-year legacy as the No. 1 champion of Black entrepreneurship to build Black wealth."

"Promoting economic inclusion and empowerment has long been a priority for Nationwide, and we're proud to invest in the growth and success of Black business owners," said Ramon Jones, chief marketing officer for Nationwide. "As host sponsor of this Summit for 12 years now, we remain committed to supporting emerging and established entrepreneurs as they create legacies and give back to their communities."

Other confirmed speakers for the Summit include Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics Founder and former supermodel Kim Baker; Wieden + Kennedy New York Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Marcus Collins; Maconomics Founder Ross Mac; Approved Jets Co-Founders Aaron Wilson and Kelvin "PJ Kev" Mensah; SmartHustle.com Founder and CEO Ramon Ray; Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud; Lobos 1707 Tequila CEO Dia Simms; Nationwide Director of Relationship Management, Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Procurement Michelle Smith; Canvas Beauty CEO and Founder Stormi Steele; Women in Media Global Founder Danielle P. Jeter; EonXI Founder and Chairman Sherrard Harrington; Host and Style Influencer Kela Walker; and many more.

Other sessions and highlights of the Entrepreneurs Summit:

Tapping Into the Billion-Dollar Beauty Industry

Procurement Equity: Getting Your Slice of the Pie

Cash for Content: How to Capitalize in the Creator Economy

Navigating Supply Chain Challenges

Understanding the Metaverse to Power Your Business

….And more!

In addition to Entrepreneurs Summit Host sponsor Nationwide, Presenting sponsors include MasterCard and McDonald's; Platinum sponsors include Braun and JPMorgan Chase; and Corporate sponsors include ComcastRISE, FedEx, Instacart, and Walmart.

The Entrepreneurs Summit begins Wednesday, May 18, and concludes Friday, May 20, 2022. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/entrepreneurssummit. Search #BESUMMIT for additional updates and information about the Entrepreneurs Summit on social media.

Interested press should contact Alfred Edmond Jr. at 201-243-8269 (text message) or via e-mail at edmonda@blackenterprise.com. (Include "ENTREPRENEURS SUMMIT MEDIA REQUEST" in the subject line.)

BLACK ENTERPRISE EXISTS TO INSPIRE, EMBOLDEN, AND EMPOWER The Black COMMUNITY TO EMBARK ON THE LIFETIME JOURNEY FROM AMBITION TO ACHIEVEMENT. BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 10 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

