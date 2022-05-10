KCF Technologies recognizes Kenworth's Chillicothe, Ohio Plant with 2022 Automotive Industry Innovation Award

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies, a leading provider of machine health optimization platform, today announced its 2022 Automotive Industry Innovation Award for Kenworth's Chillicothe, Ohio plant. Driven by manufacturing excellence, this award is presented to one industry leader each year that excels in the following criteria:

KCF Technologies presents Kenworth’s Chillicothe, Ohio Plant with the 2022 Automotive Industry Innovation Award. (PRNewswire)

1. Eliminating downtime, through catching failures

2. Increasing productivity, through PM effectiveness

3. Increasing machine life and production rates, through operational effectiveness

Jacob Pechacek, CMRP, Reliability Engineer at Kenworth accepted the award on behalf of Kenworth Chillicothe Plant. Using a blend of wireless machine health sensors, shop floor worker expertise, and remote data analysis, Kenworth cracked the code on eliminating unplanned downtime associated with a number of different assets across the plant floor. Jacob's completion of PACCAR's A3s has given both KCF and Kenworth a quantifiable figure for their continued hard work.

"Over the last 36 months, Kenworth has continued to accelerate their transformative journey with a keen eye on eliminating unplanned downtime. We are excited to be a part of their transformative journey that is driving best-in-class machine health in Chillicothe" said Jeremy Frank, CEO and Co-founder of KCF Technologies.

KCF Technologies looks forward to its growing relationship with PACCAR Global and is excited to welcome, PACCAR's VP of Manufacturing, Raja Shembekar as a Keynote Speaker to its Customer Summit in State College, PA this June.

About KCF Technologies:

KCF is on a mission to permanently solve the complex asset problems that have plagued industry. Our team develops technology and services that empower industrial businesses to eliminate unplanned downtime, optimize their operations, and outpace their competition. For more information on SMARTdiagnostics 4.0, visit www.kcftech.com.

