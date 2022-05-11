The Highly Reputable Air Quality Home Appliances Brand, AIRMATE, Launches AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier in the US Market

Designed for a healthier lifestyle with Dyson's bladeless fans as benchmark, this innovative product traps 99.9% pollutants and keeps your home refreshingly cool

SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading air quality improvement household appliances brand, AIRMATE, is making inroads into the US market by launching the AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier on Amazon US on May 11, 2022. The company boasts a highly skilled design and development team spanning 80 countries and is a think-tank of innovative R&D capabilities.

AIRMATE also launched the AIRMATE Air Circulator Pedestal Fan in the US market. This compact pedestal fan has consistently ranked No. 1 in China since 2019 due to its outstanding sales performance. With its US launch, AIRMATE plans to expand its global footprint and aims to establish itself as the most trusted expert of air-enhancing products for consumers worldwide.

AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier: The Perfect Combination of Technology and Fresh Air

The WHO(World Health Organization) estimates that approximately 3.8 million people a year succumb to illness caused by household air pollution. We spend approximately 90% of our time indoors, but tend to overlook air quality. Fresh air is as important to overall health as clean water and quality food. People with allergies, children, pets, and prone to other environmental threats benefit from an in-home air purifier to enhance quality of life.

The AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier is a sleek bladeless fan offering cooling comfort with outstanding filtration that traps up to 99.9% of indoor air pollution, including pet dander, dust, pollen, allergens, and other fine particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

AIRMATE Air Purifiers avoid using UV-C light, an air purifying method that produces harmful ozone and secondary pollution based on research. Instead, they use true HEPA filters. The built-in AIRMATE HEPA Air Purifier filters air 5x per hour, even in rooms as large as 219 ft², in less than 12 minutes, while the active carbon filter reduces formaldehyde and other everyday household odors.

The AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier also ensures effective airflow distribution throughout each room thanks to its 60°/120° wide angle oscillation and 180m/min velocity.

5 Modes and 24 Wind Speeds Offer Personalized Cooling for Maximum Comfort

Engineered to meet all your cooling and air purification requirements, the AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier can be used all year round, and works in tandem with your air conditioner.

You can choose from 5 modes (Turbo, Soft, Natural, AI Breeze, and Jet Flow Wind) and 24-speed levels for personalized cooling anytime. The AI Smart Wind feature adjusts fan speeds according to room temperature. Compact and portable, you can easily carry this fan to any room in your house.

With its three-channel air outlet technology, 158.53m/min speed, 15.79 m3/min larger air volume, and noise levels as low as 28db, the AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier takes comfort to the next level, creating a healthy and comfortable home environment.

This fan also offers flexibility in timers for increased convenience. Set the built-in timer from 1 to 15 hours for fast elimination of cooking, pet, or other unwanted odors. Even the screen light automatically turns off after 30 seconds preventing night-time sleep disturbances.

AIRMATE Circulator Pedestal Fan: Powerful with Quiet Cooling Comfort

The AIRMATE Air Circulator Pedestal Fan is compact and has an ultra-silent motor that produces powerful breezes at a noise level as low as 33dB. With 12-speed settings, it allows you to customize airflow for different temperatures. Standing 40" tall, it is the ideal size for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, office, or any medium or small room.

Pricing & Availability

The AIRMATE 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier is available on Amazon.com for $404.99 starting May 11 to May 18, a discount of 12% on its launch price of $459.99 getting a coupon on the product page.

The AIRMATE Air Circulator Pedestal Fan is available on Amazon.com for $124.99 starting May 11 to May 18, a discount of 17% on its launch price of $149.99 getting a coupon on the product page.

Now, more than ever, clean air is important for a healthy living environment, particularly with rising climate temperatures and ever-increasing air pollution. AIRMATE is fulfilling its vision of bringing clean and healthy air to every home while increasing comfort levels at an affordable price.

About AIRMATE

Founded in 1973, AIRMATE has long focused on air quality improvement household appliances, especially manufacturing and exporting electric fans. True to its brand spirit of "AIRMATE for You", the company aims to bring clean air and healthier lifestyles to every home. AIRMATE products have been tested and certified by many countries worldwide; the company's global presence spans 80 countries and 5 continents. AIRMATE's professional approach, outstanding research and development capabilities, and spirit of pragmatism and innovation, have ensured that it continues to grow and thrive.

For more information visit

Official site: https://www.airmate.sg/pages/about-us

Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/AIRMATE/page/813D7698-6293-4978-B681-785861A844C7

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIRMATE