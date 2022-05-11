Launching Soon: TECNO'S POVA 3 Advances Mobile Gamers to New Levels with Tactile Advantage

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO's POVA 3 is set to deliver an unprecedented tactile mobile gaming experience, offering gamers a respite from the monotony and stress of life anytime, anywhere. As a global premium smartphone industry leader, POVA 3 reiterates TECNO's commitment to elevating a seamless smartphone experience for its users. The upcoming release follows the success of TECNO's performance-oriented POVA series, which led the brand to achieve greater technological and innovative breakthroughs.

Fully Immerse in Gaming Worlds with New 4D Vibration, High-Performing Processor and Display

POVA 3's 4D vibration, supercharged by its z-axis linear motor, is the power punch of kinetic energy that gamers crave to immerse themselves in their gaming worlds fully. The smartphone's stereo-sound dual speakers and improved Panther Game Engine 2.0 aim to help gamers complete their missions with greater ease by sharpening their awareness within in-game environment and improving reaction time. With POVA 3's powerful processor and high-refresh-rate vast display, gamers can make the best split-second decisions and relish in a lag-free, top-tier graphics gaming experience.

Break Records with POVA 3's Powerhouse Battery and Fast Charge

Gamers can also enjoy longer, uninterrupted gaming sessions powered by POVA 3's ultra-strong battery without worrying about overheating their devices. Its upgraded cooling features are divulged to increase heat dissipation, keeping gamers stable even during the most feverish gaming experiences. POVA 3's long-lasting battery life and superior fast charge prepare gamers to break new gaming records at all times.

Achieve Gamer's High with POVA 3's Avant-Garde Visuals Anytime, Anywhere

The first look of TECNO's POVA 3 exudes enigma, making it a worthy contender as the next stylish accessory of innovators in the technological and fashion spheres. What truly sets its design apart is its eye-catching LED vertical bar. It hopes to replicate the same adrenaline rush gamers get from their LED-powered PC set-ups, extending the thrilling sensation from their homes to wherever they are.

Once again, TECNO's POVA 3 will set another significant milestone by merging the functionalities of a top-notch game console and smartphone into a single device. Gamers now can await more exciting details about soon-launching POVA 3's performance-laden inner capabilities in hopes of adding the full-featured smartphone to their gaming repertoire.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.

