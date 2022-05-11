Lincoln Avenue Capital Appoints President of NH&RA to Senior Leadership Team

Mission-driven affordable housing group names Thom Amdur—an expert in housing policy and sustainable development—as new Senior Vice President of Policy and Impact

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced today that it will be expanding its senior leadership team with the addition of veteran policy and development expert Thom Amdur. He will join the LAC team in June as Senior Vice President of Policy and Impact.

Amdur is currently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at National Housing & Rehabilitation (NH&RA). He will be stepping down from his role at NH&RA after the organization's annual Spring Developers Conference starting on June 7.

Amdur serves as the President of NH&RA's subsidiary councils and chapters—including the California Developers Council—and is the Associate Publisher of Tax Credit Advisor, a monthly magazine for tax credit and affordable housing professionals. His extensive previous housing and advocacy experience includes launching a nationally recognized energy efficiency project at NH&RA and serving on the Board of Directors at a sustainable technology center.

"Thom's unique experience, expertise and passion are recognized throughout the affordable housing industry. He will be invaluable for Lincoln Avenue Capital, as we work to grow our portfolio across the country and advance solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing our field," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman.

"I am thrilled to join the mission-driven team at Lincoln Avenue Capital, which has quickly built a reputation as one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations in the affordable housing field," said Thom Amdur, Sr. VP of Policy and Impact. "I look forward to advocating for policy improvements that will directly benefit residents at LAC's broad and growing portfolio of affordable housing properties."

"Thom's dedicated work in policy and advocacy mirrors our commitment at Lincoln Avenue Capital to provide sustainable and innovative solutions to America's housing crisis," said Eli Bronfman, LAC Managing Partner. "He will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to LAC and we are excited to welcome him to our senior leadership team."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves over 50,000 residents across 18 states, with a portfolio of 100 properties comprising 20,000+ units.

