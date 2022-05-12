AccrueMe Presents the 2nd Annual Scale2Sale Free Webinar for Amazon Sellers on May 17, 2022

Featured speakers from AccrueMe, Managed by Stats, Algo+ and Empire Flippers will present Strategies for How to Grow an E-commerce Business

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an entire market category dedicated to businesses that sell items on Amazon and they are about to unlock the secrets to incredible growth. Unlike any other time in history, Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) businesses can operate and grow sales and profits without worrying about things like warehousing, fulfillment and returns. However, despite these massive leaps forward, many e-commerce businesses are still relying on old ways of funding and sourcing options.

On Tuesday, May 17th, AccrueMe will host the second annual Scale2Sale, the go-to source for concrete and actionable insights that FBA sellers can use to quickly grow their business. The Webinar is free to attend and will feature 8 conference sessions from 12pm to 6pm EDT.

To see the full schedule and to register for Scale2Sale visit https://summit.accrueme.com/s2smay-prco54541639

Featured speakers will include e-commerce experts such as Greg Elfrink from Empire Flippers, Liz Downing from Teikametrics, and Mark Jepsen from Managed by Stats. These speakers, along with experts from AccrueMe and Algo+, will be sharing data-backed insights gleaned from their experience working with Amazon sellers and entrepreneurs running successful online businesses.

"Together with AccrueMe we have helped hundreds of entrepreneurs grow their business," said Greg Elfrink, Director of Marketing at Empire Flippers, a broker who sponsored and will be speaking at Scale2Sale. "Whether they are looking to sell their business or not, the first step is to grow sales and profits in order to increase the company's valuation, and there are a lot of strategies we have learned in our experience that we will be sharing at Scale2Sale."

"Scale2Sale is the place where the finest minds in Amazon FBA selling gather in one place," said Ben Kotch, co-founder of AccrueMe. "It's a must-attend event for anyone who sells on Amazon and wants to grow their business inside the United States; and find new opportunities to source suppliers that are not impacted by current supply chain issues. We are excited to share our knowledge and experience with eager entrepreneurs."

About AccrueMe

AccrueMe® is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York and founded in 2018. It offers unique growth capital to FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. Rather than offering loans with steep monthly interest payments and fees that inhibit growth, AccrueMe provides an immediate injection of capital that can be used to boost sales and profitability, with repayment done through profit-sharing. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

