Medicines360 Appoints Elizabeth Garner, M.D., M.P.H. to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicines360, the mission-driven nonprofit women's health pharmaceutical organization, has appointed Elizabeth Garner MD, MPH, as a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With over a decade of pharmaceutical development experience, Dr. Garner brings expansive knowledge in regulatory and clinical affairs, and a deep commitment to increasing access to medicines for women globally.

"Every day, women face systemic challenges accessing high-quality, affordable medicines, which disproportionately impacts those with low incomes and communities of color," said Dr. Garner. "Born and raised in Nigeria, I was aware of global inequities in access to care from an early age. I am thrilled to join an organization that is working towards a world where all women have access to the medicines they need, and I look forward to the impact we can make together."

As a trained OB/GYN, Dr. Garner currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at ObsEva, where she focuses on addressing serious unmet needs in women's health by providing strategic leadership on the company's overall development strategy. Prior to joining ObsEva, Dr. Garner served as the Chief Medical Officer at Agile Therapeutics, where she successfully led the company's clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs strategies. During her time there, she was instrumental in obtaining the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Twirla®, Agile's low-dose contraceptive patch.

"With the addition of Dr. Garner, our organization will continue to seek new ways to advance global, equitable access to women's health products," said Tina Raine-Bennett, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Medicines360. "Dr. Garner adds to our expertise as we focus on clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and customer engagement with U.S. safety-net clinics and service delivery partners in low- and middle-income countries across the globe."

Dr. Garner's past clinical roles included leading the global Phase 3 endometriosis clinical development program for Orilissa® at Abbott Laboratories and working on FDA submissions for the HPV vaccine, Gardasil®. Her commitment to advocating for progress in women's health has driven her to volunteer on several nonprofit boards including the American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) the Drug Information Association (DIA), and CorStone, a global non profit focused on resilience training for marginalized youth.

"Medicines360 is better poised than ever to develop accessible and high-quality medicines that are essential to women's healthcare," said Lisa David, CEO of Public Health Solutions, and a Medicines360 Board member. "Dr. Garner's extensive background and her alignment with our mission will support the organization as we continue to address women's health on a global level."

Located in San Francisco, California, Medicines360 is a nonprofit global women's health pharmaceutical organization with a mission to catalyze equitable access to medicines and devices through product development, policy advocacy, and public sector engagement. Medicines360 is committed to working with healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help women around the world have greater access to the medicines they need. For more information, visit www.medicines360.org

