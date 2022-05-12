USAA Celebrates 100 Years of Service by Gifting 100 Cars in 2022

In partnership with the NABC Recycled Rides®, 100 cars will be gifted to military families in need.

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that they are celebrating 100 years of serving military families by gifting 100 vehicles across the country to military families in need. For 100 years, USAA's mission has served active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Recipients have been nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a Recycled Ride®. With the partnership of the National Auto Body Council (NABC), a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation.

"USAA is committed to giving back to those who have gone above and beyond by means of service to our country. We are honored to provide reliable transportation to 100 families in our 100th year, and beyond, as we continue to transform the lives of those most in need by providing them with dependable vehicles," Ramon Lopez, Vice President, USAA Property and Casualty Insurance Company, said.

USAA is gifting the first ten vehicles today, Thursday, May 12, in San Antonio, Texas. Additional events will take place in Nashville (Jun. 7), Seattle (Jul. 21), Chesapeake (Aug. 11), Savannah (Aug. 25), Charlotte (Sept. 15), Colorado Springs (Sept. 29), Denver (Sept. 30), Phoenix (Oct. 6), Tampa (Nov. 3), and San Diego (Nov. 10).

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 2,400 vehicles valued at more than $34 million.

