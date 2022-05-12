WESTONE AUDIO® INTRODUCES MACH SERIES - ONE OF THE INDUSTRY'S FIRST ON-STAGE CALIBER PROFESSIONAL GRADE EARPHONES FOR ALL CONSUMERS

This universal earphone line was developed using the over 35 years of engineering and performance experience previously used only for professional, custom in-ear monitors.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued customer-focused approach, Westone Audio launches one of the industry's most technologically advanced universal fit earphones available on the market today. Developed by leveraging over 35 years of audio engineering and artist performance experience, the MACH Series is a one-of-a-kind product focused on delivering sound in its purest form.

"The MACH Series product combines over 35 years of engineering experience and tens of thousands of performance hours to capture this unique and true sound," said Jason Kidd, President & COO, Westone Audio. "These sound signatures were previously offered exclusively in our professional custom in ear monitors, but now can be experienced by every listener."

MACH is the latest in sound engineering that is bridging the gap between professional performance products and a product for the truest of music lovers. With its unique ergonomic fit, MACH is a product for everyday use and enjoyment.

For more information visit: www.westoneaudiomachseries.com

About Westone Audio:

Westone Audio is a leader in the universal and custom headphone industries. Our mission is to reproduce the highest fidelity of sound, delivered through quality devices preferred by professional musicians and music enthusiasts alike. Now as a Lucid Hearing company, Westone Audio expands its uniquely focused innovations to reach new audiences with further knowledge gained from its sister companies.

