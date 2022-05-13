3 Mavins' Announces Philanthropic Partnership With The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation - Activates Consumer Cause Code "MSFOCUS"

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins' Beer, one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, in partnership with the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, today announces that the parties have entered into a strategic agreement that will activate the consumer CAUSE CODE "MSFOCUS". This code will enable users to register the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation as their cause of choice on the 3 Mavins' Mobile Application.

The agreement brings together two organizations whose mission of helping those in need and improving the lives of others are aligned.

"3 Mavins' was founded on three basic principles, make great tasting beer, giving back to our loyal consumers and to help those in need the most we can," said Kevin Thomas, CEO. "Each month we donate 3% of our profits back to causes our consumers care about most. Now through our partnership with the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation and the activation of cause code "MSFOCUS" we have put the power of choice into the hands of the consumer. By simply downloading the 3 Mavins' App, registering and entering the cause code, every QR code scanned from a 3 Mavins' can will direct 3% of the profits from that can back to the Foundation."

The mission of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation is to provide programs and support services to those persons affected by MS that help them maintain their health, safety, self-sufficiency, and personal well-being; and to heighten public awareness of multiple sclerosis in order to elicit financial support for the Foundation's programs and services and promote understanding for those diagnosed with the illness. This agreement provides Supporters of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation with yet another vehicle in which they can show their support.

"We are delighted to partner with 3 Mavins. Kevin Thomas clearly understands the importance of philanthropic giving in the community, and we hope everyone will embrace this simple way to support MS Focus" said Traci Allyn Shur, director of philanthropy. For more information on how you can partner with MS Focus call 954-776-6805.

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founder's names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge to 3 Mavins'. The American Style Amber Lager and "ENCORE" Session IPA, caters to regular beer drinkers who like to enjoy a fine, easy drinking beer with friends & family. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

