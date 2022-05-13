ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS NAMES MELISSA MURPHY TO LEAD PR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than $541 billion in assets under management,* today announced a new senior hire on its corporate communications team.

Melissa Murphy joins Allspring as Head of Public Relations (PR), reporting to Debbi Tippett, Head of Corporate Communications. Melissa directs Allspring's PR strategy globally. She joins from SunStar Strategic, where she spent more than 20 years leading PR strategies for asset management firms. Melissa began her career at Strong Investments as part of its media relations and corporate communications team.

This addition to Allspring's media and public relations platform is designed to strategically support the firm on its journey toward building a world-class, global asset management firm.

"We are delighted to welcome Melissa to our team. She brings tremendous asset management PR experience and deep industry connections to Allspring. Growing our team with the right in-house expertise enables us to further elevate the Allspring brand for our clients," said Kelly Vives, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than $541 billion in assets under management,* offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These companies include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Associated with Allspring is Galliard Capital Management, LLC (an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company).

*As of 31 March 2022, AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

