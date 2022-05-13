SPARKS, Md., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Tool Group today announced the appointment of William A. Burke III to SVP, and President of North American Hand Tools (NAHT). Burke will commence his duties on Monday, May 16.

APEX Tool Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Burke is a seasoned tool industry executive with 37 years of leadership experience in consumer and industrial products. He was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Newell Brands, where he was responsible for managing a $10 billion portfolio of global businesses. Prior to his tenure at Newell, Bill spent 20 years at Black & Decker in several executive management positions, including Vice President and General Manager of the Product Service Division and Global Vice President of Marketing.

Apex Tool Group Announces William A. Burke III as SVP and President of North American Hand Tools

"There are many things that drive me. The people, the passion, and the uncompromising will to win. I am thrilled to join this team with all three," said Burke.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Burke will report directly to Jim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Tool Group.

"Bill has significant experience driving internal growth and building competitive advantage while improving operating margins and cash flow. I am confident that his leadership of the NAHT team and involvement in the Executive Leadership Team will help elevate Apex Tool Group's business and organizational goals to a new level," said Jim Roberts.

Burke holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from Loyola University Maryland, where he also serves on the board as a trustee.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-performance hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electrical soldering products for industrial, commercial and demanding do-it-yourself applications. ATG designs, manufacturers, markets, and sells proprietary brands, including GEARWRENCH®, Crescent®, SATA®, Cleco®, Weller®, and APEX®. ATG serves a multitude of global markets, including motor vehicle, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Learn more at www.apextoolgroup.com.

William A. Burke III Headshot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apex Tool Group