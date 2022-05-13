Crew-2 Astronauts to Discuss Recent Mission at Space Center Houston

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four astronauts who launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission, the second commercial crew rotation to the International Space Station, will be available for interviews at 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday, May 16, at Space Center Houston.

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA , Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) will be at the visitor center to share highlights from their mission with the public at 5:30 p.m.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission launched in April 2021 to the International Space Station and splashed down in November 2021. It was the second flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft flown as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The astronauts traveled 84,653,119 statute miles during their 199 days in orbit (198 of which were spent aboard the station). They completed 3,194 orbits around Earth, and conducted hundreds of experiments ranging from growing chile peppers and cotton to tracking microbes and studying tardigrades, tiny animals also called "water bears."

The crew also tested new technologies in robotics and augmented reality, and captured imagery of Earth to support research of our changing home planet. They also completed several spacewalks to upgrade the station's solar arrays and saw various crew and cargo spacecraft arrive and depart.

