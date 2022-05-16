Accelerate Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2022.

"First quarter financial results were consistent with our expectations," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "We also launched new products, progressed key R&D milestones, and improved our balance sheet position during the quarter."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Added 2 contracted instruments and brought 5 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.

Added numerous Arc evaluation contracts in the U.S.

Ended the first quarter with 313 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 76 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Net sales were $3.0 million , compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, or a 20% increase. Growth driven by a 29% increase in recurring revenues.

Gross margin was 27% for the quarter, compared to 36% in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross margins resulted from continued increases in the costs of inputs to production and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $10.7 million , compared to $14.0 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $8.2 million , compared to $8.0 million from the same quarter of the prior year. Cash used in SG&A was relatively unchanged.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $6.0 million , compared to $6.9 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, for the quarter were $5.7 million , compared to $4.1 million from the quarter of the prior year. Cash used in R&D increased due to Arc-related study spend and investment in Pheno II.

Net loss was $14.2 million in the first quarter, resulting in $0.21 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter was $11.2 million .

Net cash used in the quarter was $13.2 million , and the company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $50.4 million .

Raised $4.0 million from an insider financing round.

Reduced debt by $14.0 million during the quarter through an equity exchange with principal bond holder.

Launched Accelerate Arc system and associated consumable kit for blood culture samples during the quarter.

Audio Webcast and Conference Call

To listen to the 2022 first quarter financial results, call by phone, +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 0355137. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10–15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 5137603 until June 6, 2022.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until August 15, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2022 2021 Sales, general and administrative $10,673 $14,029 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 2,442 5,992 Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $8,231 $8,037



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2022 2021 Research and development $6,024 $6,895 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 362 2,746 Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $5,662 $4,149



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2022 Net loss $14,185 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of net loss 2,979 Net loss less non-cash equity-based compensation $11,206

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate Arc™ system are designed to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for bacteremic patients. These diagnostic systems are designed to serve clinical laboratories with automated solutions to expedite time to identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results directly from positive blood culture samples. Multiple external studies have proven that Accelerate solutions deliver results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and "ACCELERATE ARC" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking or may have forward-looking implications. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)



March 31, December 31,

2022 2021

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $13,654 $39,898 Investments 36,722 23,720 Trade accounts receivable 2,114 2,320 Inventory 5,505 5,067 Prepaid expenses 1,522 768 Other current assets 1,594 1,558 Total current assets 61,111 73,331 Property and equipment, net 5,108 5,389 Right of use assets 2,347 2,510 Other non-current assets 1,791 1,817 Total assets $70,357 $83,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $2,717 $1,983 Accrued liabilities 4,086 2,853 Accrued interest 156 909 Deferred revenue 398 451 Current portion of long-term debt 82 80 Current portion of finance lease 76 — Current operating lease liability 699 669 Total current liabilities 8,214 6,945 Finance lease, non-current 164 — Operating lease liability, non-current 2,192 2,381 Other non-current liabilities 805 808 Convertible notes 115,758 107,984 Total liabilities $127,133 $118,118





Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 4 4 Common stock, $0.001 par value;



100,000,000 common shares authorized with 68,711,633 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 69 68 Contributed capital 547,381 580,652 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (558,931) (570,668) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232) (60) Total stockholders' deficit (56,776) (35,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $70,357 $83,047

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2022 2021 Net sales $2,958 $2,518





Cost of sales 2,156 1,621 Gross profit 802 897





Costs and expenses:



Research and development 6,024 6,895 Sales, general and administrative 10,673 14,029 Total costs and expenses 16,697 20,924





Loss from operations (15,895) (20,027)





Other income (expense):



Interest expense (917) (4,090) Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,646 — Foreign currency exchange loss 9 (159) Interest income 22 43 Other expense, net (50) (6) Total other income (expense), net 1,710 (4,212)





Net loss before income taxes (14,185) (24,239) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $(14,185) $(24,239)





Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.21) $(0.41) Weighted average shares outstanding 67,755 58,520





Other comprehensive loss:



Net loss $(14,185) $(24,239) Net unrealized loss on debt securities available-for-sale (93) (19) Foreign currency translation adjustment (79) (81) Comprehensive loss $(14,357) $(24,339)

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $(14,185) $(24,239) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 616 659 Amortization of investment discount 54 49 Equity-based compensation 2,979 8,839 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 163 2,996 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 152 — Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,647) — (Increase) decrease in assets:



Contributions to deferred compensation plan (5) (112) Accounts receivable 206 (401) Inventory (653) (683) Prepaid expense and other (714) (292) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 1,154 575 Accrued liabilities 1,081 183 Accrued interest (751) (1,048) Deferred revenue and income (53) (19) Deferred compensation (3) 118 Net cash used in operating activities (12,606) (13,375)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (447) — Purchase of marketable securities (24,144) (7,307) Maturities of marketable securities 10,950 15,829 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,641) 8,522





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 10,666 Proceeds from exercise of options — 1,109 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan 77 80 Net cash provided by financing activities 77 11,855





Effect of exchange rate on cash (74) (57)





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (26,244) 6,945 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,898 35,781 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $13,654 $42,726

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2022 2021 Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $220 $306 Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $1,506 $2,144 Extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes through issuance of common stock $1,258 $—

