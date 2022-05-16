AXS Investments Adds Real Estate to Fast-Growing Alts Lineup with Acquisition of Groundbreaking REIT Preferred Fund (OIOIX)

30-Year REIT Industry Veteran Ian Goltra Joins AXS in the Firm's Buildout of Leading Portfolio Management Team

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today announced the acquisition of an industry trailblazing fund, the AXS Income Opportunities Fund (OIOIX), that was among the first for individual investors to access such a broadly diversified portfolio of preferred stocks of exchange-listed real estate companies.

OIOIX holdings generate cash flow backed by over 10,000 commercial and residential properties. In addition to the Fund's notable income generation, among its other distinguishing features is the extent of its diversification, which is driven by its breadth of companies, property types, lease structures and locations.

"We are thrilled to add OIOIX to the AXS funds lineup at this important time in the real estate sector's comeback from the distress of the market downturn that began in March 2020," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "Undervalued real estate securities abound, and we remain bullish on investing in preferred securities of REITs as a means for investors to benefit from real estate market dislocations."

In connection with the acquisition of OIOIX, the Fund's longtime portfolio manager, Ian Goltra, will join the AXS portfolio management team to manage the fund, while also adding his 30 years of real estate investment experience across various real estate markets and environments. Prior to joining Orinda, Mr. Goltra was portfolio manager for real estate-based mutual funds with Salient Investment Partners and Kensington Investment Group.

"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Ian join our investment team," added Bassuk. "Few real estate fund managers have the depth and breath of Ian's experience in REIT preferred securities and, importantly, in identifying markets and opportunities that tend to be underfollowed."

The acquisition of OIOIX follows the successful launch of the AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEArca: PPI), which provides investors with a first-of-its-kind, one-stop inflation strategy, and which amassed over $70 million in assets in just over 70 trading days since its launch.

In April, AXS also added three other first-of-their-kind ETFs to its lineup:

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

