Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 6:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. ET for approximately 35 minutes

Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET for approximately 40 minutes

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

