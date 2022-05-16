MEGA MATRIX CORP. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MTMT" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTMT), today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In late March 2022, the Company released its first NFT game "Mano" through Mega Metaverse Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary ("Mega"), in Mega's metaverse universe platform "alSpace". Mano is a competitive idle role-playing game (RPG) deploying the concept of GameFi in the innovative combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology, with a "Play-to-earn" business model that the players can earn while they play in alSpace.

Financial Highlights

- Among the total revenues of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, the Company generated revenues of $0.3 million in transaction fees from Mano.

- Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $0.7 million as compared to a net loss of $5.4 million in the same period in 2021.

Yucheng Hu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022. We launched our GameFi business in late March 2022 and have started to generate revenues for the first quarter of 2022. We will be focusing on the development of new games and on the diversification of our services related to NFTs and our metaverse platform "aLSpace". We aim to further support the crypto-ecosystem and continue to add value to our shareholder and our players."

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (the "Company") is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California, with two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation ("Mega") and JetFleet Management Corp. a California corporation ("JetFleet"). The Company focuses on its GameFi business through Mega and will continue to focus on third-party management service contracts for aircraft operations through its majority owned subsidiary JetFleet, which was part of the Company's legacy business. For more information, please visit: http://www.mtmtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forwardlooking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the Company's ability to develop a new business in the GameFi industry; the ongoing development of the GameFi industry and the ability of the Company and its subsidiary to continue development of such games; the ability of the Company to continue compliance with the development of applicable regulatory regulations in connection with blockchain, digital asset and the GameFi industry; and the possibility that the Company's GameFi business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. . The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Factors that May Affect Future Results and Liquidity" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

MEGA MATRIX CORP. (formerly "AeroCentury Corp.") UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US Dollar, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)





March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,006,900



$ 7,380,700

Digital assets



319,700





-

Finance leases receivable, net



200,000





-

Taxes receivable



1,201,000





1,235,200

Prepaid expenses and other assets



561,700





645,100

Goodwill



4,688,600





4,688,600

Intangible assets



972,200





-

Deposit for intangible assets



-





1,000,000

Total assets

$ 12,950,100



$ 14,949,600



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 1,568,100



$ 2,961,300

Accrued payroll



164,800





161,300

Income taxes payable



15,200





13,700

Total liabilities



1,748,100





3,136,300



















Commitments and contingencies

































Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares

authorized, 22,084,055 and 22,084,055 shares outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



22,100





22,100

Paid-in capital



16,982,700





16,982,700

Accumulated deficit



(5,490,700)





(4,954,400)

Total Mega Matrix Corp. (formerly "AeroCentury Corp.")

stockholders' equity



11,514,100





12,050,400

Non-controlling interests



(312,100)





(237,100)

Total equity



11,202,000





11,813,300

Total liabilities and equity

$ 12,950,100



$ 14,949,600



MEGA MATRIX CORP. (formerly "AeroCentury Corp.") UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (US Dollar, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)





Successor



Predecessor





Three Months Ended March 31,

2022



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

Revenues and other income:











Gamefi revenue

$ 323,600



$ -

Operating lease revenue



120,000





2,737,200

Net loss on disposal of assets



-





(201,700)

Other losses



-





(1,300)







443,600





2,534,200

Cost of revenues



(27,800)





-

Gross profit



415,800





2,534,200



















Expenses:















Impairment in value of aircraft



-





1,940,400

Interest



120,000





1,914,700

Professional fees, general and administrative and other



551,900





1,595,100

Depreciation



-





699,300

(Reversal) provision of bad debt expense



(300,000)





821,000

Salaries and employee benefits



632,500





506,300

Insurance



86,200





247,900

Maintenance



-





145,000

Other taxes



-





25,600

Total expenses



1,090,600





7,895,300



















Loss before income tax provision



(674,800)





(5,361,100)



















Income tax provision



(1,500)





(49,200)

Net loss

$ (676,300)



$ (5,410,300)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



140,000





-

Net loss attributable to Mega Matrix Corp. (formerly

"AeroCentury Corp.")'s shareholders

$ (536,300)



$ (5,410,300)

Loss per share:















Basic*

$ (0.02)



$ (0.70)

Diluted*

$ (0.02)



$ (0.70)

Weighted average shares used in loss per share computations:















Basic*



22,084,055





7,729,420

Diluted*



22,084,055





7,729,420



















Net loss

$ (676,300)



$ (5,410,300)

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Reclassification of net unrealized losses on derivative instruments to interest expense



-





2,600

Tax expense related to items of other comprehensive loss



-





(600)

Other comprehensive income



-





2,000

Total comprehensive loss



(676,300)





(5,408,300)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



140,000





-



















Total comprehensive loss attributable to Mega Matrix Corp. (formerly "AeroCentury Corp.")'s shareholders

$ (536,300)



$ (5,408,300)



* Retrospectively restated to give effect to five for one forward stock split effective December 30, 2021.

