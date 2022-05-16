Presidential Announces Integrated Partnership with Rove in California

Presidential x Rove Moon Rock Pre-Rolls and Blunts launch in dispensaries state-wide on May 16th

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidential Cannabis Co. ("Presidential"), one of the largest infused flower cannabis companies and a leading maker of pre-rolls in California, today announced an integrated partnership with Rove , legacy cannabis manufacturer and one of the fastest-growing premium cannabis companies in the nation.

Presidential's newest pre-rolled products feature high-quality flower infused through Presidenitial's proprietary process with premium THC distillate formulated by Rove and coated in the highest-quality kief. The results are potent, slow-burning Moon Rocks, which are then ground and rolled in 1g and 1.5g organic hemp cones and 100% tobacco free blunt wraps, respectively. Presidential x Rove Moon Rock products come individually wrapped and are currently available in the classic sativa strain, Waui. The native Hawaiian strain activates euphoric, stress-relieving qualities and contains notes of sweet pineapple and other tropical flavors. Both Presidential and Rove use flower that is grown without any chemicals or pesticides.

One of the founding fathers of infused products in the U.S., Presidential combines high-quality flower with cutting-edge science and technology to create safe, reliable and innovative products. Rove provides premium, individualized cannabis experiences through its advanced cultivation, extraction and R&D techniques.

"The collaboration between Presidential and Rove has been in the works for a long time and we're excited about what our teams can accomplish together as the products hit shelves," said Everett Smith, co-founder and CEO of Presidential. "We both share the same goals of providing California consumers with meticulously crafted, high-quality products, and it's key that Presidential continues to build on the strength of our products and our growing roster of strategic collaborations as we look to expand our reach into new markets. "

"Presidential is the champion of Moon Rocks and infused pre-rolls," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Rove. "This collaboration is a superior choice for experienced connoisseurs seeking chemical and pesticide-free flower and potent experiences. We're proud to partner with Presidential on this launch and provide consumers with the best and most innovative products."

Previously, Presidential has launched Moon Rock pre-roll collaborations with renowned cannabis brands including Moxie and THC Design .

For more information please visit, www.presidentialmoonrocks.com and www.rovebrand.com

About Presidential

Launched in 2012, Los Angeles-based Presidential is one of the largest infused flower cannabis companies and the third largest pre-roll brand in California. Presidential products can be found in 400+ retail stores across the state including Medmen, Stiiizy, Harborside, Emjay, MMD, Project Cannabis, Catalyst, Empire, March & Ash, Coachella Smoke Co., Culture and many more .

Dubbed 'The World's Strongest Pre-Rolls', Presidential is renowned and loved as the producer of the #1 ranked Infused Moonrock Blunt and is one of the top-selling brands overall in California. The brand is co-founded by Everett Smith, former professional athlete and entrepreneur, and businessman and entrepreneur John Zapp. Everett and John take pride in continuing to lead product innovation in the cannabis industry and their goal is to combine organically grown cannabis with cutting edge science & technology to create the safest and most reliable products on the market. Together, they have proven that great entrepreneurs and teams are made through experiences, hard work and inspiration.

In 2022, Everett and John debuted a NY-style pizzeria, Esco's, as well as a speak-easy style lounge, the Presidential Suite, located in West Hollywood off of La Brea. Esco's diners can find entry to the Suite through a NYC subway car in the restaurant, which also features monthly-rotating art installations.

Find more about Presidential here and follow on Instagram here .

About Rove

Rove means to wander, and was envisioned in 2016 to encourage enthusiasts to enjoy cannabis while searching for new experiences. Headquartered in California, Rove is a multi-state cannabis manufacturer operating in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arizona and Missouri. All Rove products are specially crafted by its in-house product development team and designed to provide the best quality, best tasting, and safest experience to consumers. Rove is the first cannabis manufacturer to implement a QR code-scanning mobile app to ensure authenticity and provide information on cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as ensure any given product is free from pesticides and foreign material.

