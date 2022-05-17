Chrysler Brand Launches New Multimedia Marketing Campaign for Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler brand launches new multimedia marketing campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid (PRNewswire)

New campaign "Van Life" for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid spans across television, digital and social media

Campaign humorously parodies the #VanLife influencer lifestyle, highlighting how the Chrysler Pacifica is the #VanLife for #RealLife parents

" Van Life " features three new 30-second spots with the broadcast debut of "Duel;" all videos are now viewable on the Chrysler brand's official YouTube channel

Chrysler brand is launching a new multimedia advertising campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid with some comic relief comparing the freedom of the #VanLife influencer lifestyle with the Pacifica as the more ideal choice for parents living their best "real life." "Van Life" features three new 30-second spots with the broadcast debut of "Duel." The three videos are now viewable on the Chrysler brand's official YouTube channel.

"The current van lifestyle phenomenon presented an opportunity for us to inject some levity into our newest Chrysler campaign," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "What our Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid owners want and need is not what many van influencers want from their vehicles. Knowing this, we designed a light-hearted campaign that puts a spotlight on the unprecedented features and versatility of the Pacifica minivan from a family perspective."

"The van life of everyday families is different from what many might see in pictures and video across social media," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid owners want premium features like Nappa leather seats. Screens for every child. An ingenious space with storage to carry everything. Seamlessly connected infotainment and safety features. And yes, even a built-in vacuum. This the van life that our owners and families crave, and this is what van life means for the Chrysler brand."

In the premiere 30-second television spot, "Duel," #VanLife" influencers square off with the owners of a Chrysler Pacifica. Two additional 30-second spots will run across the brand's social media channels:

"Beach" (30 seconds)

"Farmers Market" (30 seconds)

The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

