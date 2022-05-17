First patient randomized in Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the first patient has been randomized in the company's proof-of-concept Phase 2 study in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with the NOX 1 and 4 inhibitor, setanaxib.

The trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, proof-of-concept Phase 2 study. It will investigate the effect of setanaxib 800 mg twice daily in conjunction with pembrolizumab 200mg IV, administered every 3 weeks (the standard treatment regimen for this immunotherapy), in approximately 50 patients with moderate or high CAF-density tumours. A tumour biopsy will be taken prior to randomization and then again after at least 9 weeks of treatment. Treatment will continue until unacceptable toxicity or progression, as is typical for oncology trials.

"Today marks an important milestone for Calliditas, with the enrolment of the first patient into our proof-of-concept study in SCCHN. We believe that a successful translation into the clinic of the promising pre-clinical observations of co-administration of setanaxib and check point inhibitors, could result in important new treatment approaches for patients with CAF rich solid tumors, and we look forward to working with our clinical trial sites, investigators and site staff to successfully execute the study," said CMO Richard Philipson.

Interim biomarker analysis is targeted for Q4 2022, and the study is expected to read out final data (including impact on tumour size) in 2023. Further details of this study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, with the reference NCT05323656.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA and is the subject of a marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a pivotal clinical trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and is initiating a head and neck cancer Phase 2 trial with setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

About setanaxib

Setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, an orphan liver disease). Based on its Phase II results, Calliditas is conducting a phase 2/3 trial with setanaxib in PBC and a proof-of-concept study in head and neck cancer. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in two investigator-led clinical trials, a Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD) and a Phase II clinical trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs.

