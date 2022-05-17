Kellogg Company announces scholarship program to develop local talent

Kellogg partners with Battle Creek educational institutions to launch Kellogg Finance Scholars program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced today a scholarship program for graduating Battle Creek Central High School seniors that would provide a pathway to a full-time role in Finance at Kellogg, upon college graduation. In partnership with Battle Creek Public Schools, Kellogg Community College, Siena Heights University and Grand Valley State University, the Kellogg Finance Scholars program aims to promote education and advancement in Battle Creek, while also exposing local students to a career in Finance. The program is open to Battle Creek Central High School (BCCHS) seniors enrolled in the Business Pathway of the BCCHS Career Academy of Business, Engineering, and Industrial Technology.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

"Education and opportunity are central to community revitalization and Kellogg remains committed to being a good corporate citizen as part of our commitment to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030," said Jennifer Cloherty, Kellogg North America's Chief Financial Officer. "The competition for corporate talent is fierce and not likely to get easier anytime soon. We want to help develop local, diverse talent that will stay local. Kellogg Finance Scholars program not only benefits local students and the community, but it boosts our recruitment efforts for smart, committed, diverse candidates in the field of Finance."

"One of the cornerstones of BCCHS Career Academies is the role local community partners play, working alongside our educators to prepare each scholar to graduate career, college, and community ready," said Kim Carter, Superintendent, Battle Creek Public Schools. "We are thrilled that this partnership will add to the outstanding repertoire of options available to our students as we all work together to build a strong and sustainable workforce right here in Battle Creek."

Up to three Kellogg Finance Scholars will receive a two-year scholarship to study Business Management or Accounting at Kellogg Community College. Upon completion of their associate degree, Kellogg Finance Scholars will be eligible for a paid summer internship at Kellogg, followed by a scholarship to either Grand Valley State University or Siena Heights University to complete their bachelor's degree in Business Management. Upon graduation, Kellogg Finance Scholars will be eligible for a full-time role as a Financial Analyst at Kellogg – a three-year rotational program, providing a complete overview of Kellogg's North America Financial Operations.

"Kellogg Community College is honored to work with our partners in providing an avenue for local students to enter the rewarding field of Finance and learn from renowned practitioners at Kellogg Company," said Dr. Dennis Baskin, Dean of Workforce Development at KCC. "Thanks to the Kellogg Finance Scholars program, KCC students will have new and exciting opportunities to advance their careers in the corporate world while polishing their skills through education."

"The Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University is so pleased to be a partner in this program and provide Kellogg Finance Scholars with an opportunity to advance their education. The program opens access to education and matches our mission, which is grounded in community collaborations and innovative approaches to learning," said Diana R. Lawson, Dean, Seidman College of Business, GVSU.

"This year, we celebrate our 30-year anniversary as an educational partner on the campus of Kellogg Community College," said Sister Peg Albert, President, Siena Heights University. "We are thrilled to expand the reach of that partnership to participation in Kellogg Company's Kellogg Finance Scholar's program. This effort makes both a valuable education and a promising career accessible to BCCHS business students who hope to remain in the Battle Creek community while they pursue their goals. We commend Kellogg for its vision and we look forward to supporting Kellogg Finance Scholars for years to come."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About Kellogg Community College

Kellogg Community College, founded in 1956, serves approximately 6,900 students annually via five campuses, customized training and online coursework. The College offers 60 pre-professional transfer curricula; 37 associate degree programs; 25 certificate programs; seven categories of professional certifications; and a variety of short-term, non-credit courses.

About Siena Heights University

Siena Heights University is a Catholic university founded and sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Siena Heights is a coeducational North Central accredited institution founded in the liberal arts tradition, offering associate's, bachelor's, master's and specialist's degrees. The university is headquartered in Adrian, Mich., with degree completion centers in Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Dearborn, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Monroe, Southfield and Online.

About Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State University attracts nearly 23,000 students with high-quality programs and state-of-the-art facilities. Grand Valley is a comprehensive university serving students from across Michigan and dozens of other states and foreign countries. Grand Valley offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in 300+ areas of study from campuses in Allendale, Grand Rapids, and Holland, and from regional centers in Battle Creek, Detroit, Muskegon, and Traverse City. The university is dedicated to individual student achievement, going beyond the traditional classroom experience, with research opportunities and business partnerships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company