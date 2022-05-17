Leonardo DRS Announces Support for Navy SEAL Foundation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. is excited to announce its new partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF), America's premier non-profit organization serving the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community.

The partnership is part of Leonardo DRS' ongoing commitment to America's military service members, their families, and our veterans. Leonardo DRS provides sponsorships and grants for causes that support our U.S. Armed Forces, the health and education of children, and community and civic initiatives to improve the quality of life in and around our Leonardo DRS communities.

Founded in 2000, NSF is one of the highest-rated charities in America. The Foundation provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of NSW through a comprehensive and impactful collection of over thirty programs under its five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

"As a company that works closely with Navy SEALs to support their requirements to stay safe on duty, Leonardo DRS also recognizes that off of the battlefield, these individuals and their families also require special assistance," said Mike Coulter, senior vice president, Leonardo DRS Corporate Business Development. "I know all of our employees are proud to support this new relationship with the Navy SEAL Foundation and its mission to provide needed care for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare," Coulter said.

NSF's programs are tailored specifically to the NSW community and are designed to enhance and enable optimal health, reinforce family and community connections, and provide opportunities for education and successful career transition. The Foundation also supports over 500 family members of those who have died while on active duty or from wounds sustained during their active-duty service.

"We are honored to partner with Leonardo DRS, a company that is effective and driven to provide the best defense solutions for its customers while simultaneously supporting causes that reflect their core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, and inclusion," said Chris Irwin, Communications Director for NSF. "We appreciate their commitment to our mission and look forward to working together in support of the warriors and families of NSW."

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains. Its diverse array of defense systems and solutions is offered to all branches of the U.S. military, major aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies and international military customers for deployment on a wide range of military platforms. Leonardo DRS focuses its capabilities in areas of critical importance to the U.S. military, such as sensing, electronic warfare & cyber, network computing, force protection and electrical power and propulsion. We anticipate our customer's complex needs and produce ground-breaking, market-disruptive technologies to ensure mission success today and well into the future. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks higher than 99.9% of over 195,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-three cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org .

