PREPARING FOR THE BIG GIG

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the June 23 kick-off of Milwaukee's famous Summerfest Music Festival, the lawns of Henry Maier Festival Park got their first cut of the 2022 season thanks to festival sponsor Briggs & Stratton®.

"The first mow of the season, whether it's at home or the festival grounds, marks a sense of renewed growth and energy," said Christin Wam, Briggs & Stratton's senior director of marketing for turf and consumer products. "Briggs & Stratton has been a long-term sponsor of Summerfest and we're proud that our Ferris® and Simplicity® brand mowers are getting the lawns ready for Summerfest and all of the other exciting events at Henry Maier Festival Park this season."

The 75 acres were mowed by a premium Simplicity Contender™ XT zero-turn tractor and a Ferris SRS™ Z1 stand-on commercial zero-turn mower. Both of these brands offer patented suspension systems which allow homeowners and landscapers alike to feel comfortable, even mowing large lawns at Henry Maier Festival Park, home to Summerfest. In addition, a Ferris Hurricane blower took care of cleaning leaves and other debris from the lawn and walkways.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

