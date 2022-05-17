Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Announces New Fairfield, CT Location

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Riko's Pizza continues the thin crust revolution as they prepare to announce the grand opening of the newest franchise in Fairfield County later this summer or early fall. Already a local favorite, Riko's fans will soon have another location to enjoy the thin, crispy crust pizza that they love.

Riko's newest franchise owners, brothers-in-law Jay FitzGerald and Charlie Aysseh, have known each other since they were kids growing up in the same town of New Caanan, Connecticut. Before they both spent twenty years working in New York city for their respective careers in advertising and equity sales, the two men worked in restaurants and are now rekindling their passion for the industry by joining the Riko's family of franchisees.

Charlie said "While having meetings with Riko's we were really impressed with their attitude of playing to win and really wanting to get involved with the success of their franchisees."

Riko's Pizza principals, Rico Imbrogno and Luigi Cardillo could not be happier about their new franchisees. "These two gentlemen are driven self-starters who are loyal customers and passionate about the Riko's brand. With Jay's front-of-house experience and Charles' back-of-the-house experience we find them a perfect fit for Riko's!" states Luigi. "We're really excited to help them get their location up and running in the coming months and look forward to celebrating with them at the grand opening."

The restaurant will be located at 1920 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield, CT and will be open in late summer or early fall of 2022.

About Riko's

Riko's Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind "thin crust" pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko's brings something new to the table, and it's not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko's Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com.

