Thermal Custom Packaging Introduces Long-Lasting Alternative for Cold Chain Packaging, Available for Distributors and Individuals Alike

HIALEAH, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in transportation solutions for sensitive healthcare and military cargo, introduces Ice Buddy, a non-traditional ice pack keeping contents cold and dry for up to 48 hours. Developed using phase change material, the Ice Buddy is not wet ice, dry ice or a gel pack, but instead is a cold pack that uses technology capable of storing and releasing large amounts of energy, allowing it to maintain a temperature of 19.4 degrees F for multiple days.

Thermal Custom Packaging (PRNewswire)

Ice Buddy was made for active lifestyles, enabling consumers to keep contents cold all day without stress or mess. The hard-shell construction makes the Ice Buddy tough, durable and rugged, yet kind to the environment. Made of non-toxic and non-hazardous materials, the ice buddy is a one-time investment that is reusable for up to five years and can easily be recycled. As opposed to dry ice, it does not release any toxic gases into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming, is safe to handle and dispose of and is cost effective. No special handling, training or costly hazmat shipping fees apply.

"TCP has been developing and selling insulated totes and non-toxic Phase Change Material (PCM) Freezer packs since 2008," shared Founder and CEO of Thermal Custom Packaging, Dr. Clifford Glade. "You can now have the same technology at your disposal with the Ice Buddy. We are trusted by the laboratories, hospitals, and healthcare companies that utilize our products to transport more than 250,000 specimens a day, including COVID-19 vaccines, organs, blood and other specimens across the United States."

About Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP)

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a medical product manufacturer—specializing in cold-chain transport solutions, insulated containers (totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them. The Florida-based manufacturer run by doctors has a unique understanding of what is needed out in the field and designs with input during testing in the field. The company is the force behind the PC-21, the latest transport technology for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and antibiotics—frozen without dry ice. Many of the world's largest healthcare services rely on TCP solutions. To learn more, visit thermalcustompackaging.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Clifford Glade, Director

Thermal Custom Packaging

Cglade@ThermalCustomPackaging.com

888-570-2250

Thermalcustompackaging.com

Thermal Custom Packaging Introduces Ice Buddy, Long-Lasting Alternative for Cold Chain Packaging, Available for Distributors and Individuals Alike (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thermal Custom Packaging