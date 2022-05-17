UKRAINIAN AMERICAN TANYA MARSHALL AND UKRAINIAN CULTURAL CENTER OF NEW ENGLAND TO HOLD "WE STAND WITH UKRAINE" EVENT IN IPSWICH, MA ON SUNDAY, MAY 22, 2022

IPSWICH, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 22, 2022, starting at 11:45 AM, a coalition of community members led by Ukrainian American Tanya Marshall and Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England will hold an event "We Stand With Ukraine" to show solidarity and support to people in Ukraine. Approximately 300 people are expected to come to peacefully express solidarity.

We would like to invite the public to join "We Stand with Ukraine" during any of the following events:

11:45 AM - a procession will assemble at the Ipswich Public Library and march along Market street and over the River Walk

12:15 PM - rally at the Hall-Haskell House

The rally will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture, featuring a special LIVE STREAM with friends and family in Ukraine on a big screen TV, speeches from elected officials and the representative of Ukrainian Cultural Center of New England, fundraiser and raffle. All funds raised during the event will go directly to supporting Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Please, join us for this special event and help to draw public attention to this problem.

For more information go to https://fb.me/e/2vTYArifp.

