Wondershare Filmora 11.3 Helps Audio Creators and Educators Create Hassle-free Videos

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare rolled out Filmora 11.3 packed with features, enabling users to express themselves in an easy, efficient way. For both who are earning a living as a creator or just entering the creator economy, users can now simplify the workflow with ease by using the brand new version of Filmora.

In the ever-changing digital world, time is money - A research found that 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is created every day. The key to getting noticed on social media is creating content fast without losing quality. To empower creators to monetize their talents, especially music enthusiasts, podcasters and educators, Wondershare launched Filmora 11.3, the video editor for creators at every skill level. This new release has massive upgrades to audios, subtitles and colour spaces:

Audio Visualizer : Filmora 11.3's audio visualizers allow users to drag audio files down to the timeline and edit while making sure the visuals from the vast library match its key, tempo and beat frequency. It is the perfect solution for music enthusiasts and podcasters who want to turn their audio stories into videos for a pleasant visual experience.

Text to Speech : Want to keep the audience engaged yet don't feel like being on camera? With the help of AI, users can easily turn text into speech at their fingertips. There are 73 sounding voices in 18 languages for users to choose from.

Speech to Text : Vloggers, educators and podcasters understand that converting voice to subtitles can be a hassle. Filmora 11.3 can help save time significantly by automatically generating transcripts in just one click.

Support SRT Subtitle : The latest version of Filmora supports SRT files so users can import subtitles and even fine-tune or edit along with a caption track.

Support HDR(Highly Dynamic Range): Encoded with a broader color range and higher contrast and brightness, HDR brings viewers a more vivid visual experience. Filmora 11.3 allows users to directly import and edit their own HDR images and videos. Users can also preview HDR content.

"Flimora is the first desktop video editor that realizes the utter convenience brought by audio visualizers, making it the perfect solution for music enthusiasts, educators and podcasters." said Wade Liu, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "Upgrades toward a simpler yet powerful direction come from individual video creators' insight, expressing not having enough time to edit."

With other professional features including speed ramping, motion tracking, instant mode and auto beat sync, Wondershare's flagship software is more than just a video editor - it makes editing experience more efficient and playful than ever. While collaborating with industry leaders such as Boris FX and New Blue in video visual effects to express better, Filmora enables users to grow collaboratively in the community.

Filmora 11.3 is available to download now at https://filmora.wondershare.com/ . Subscription plans start at $49.99 per year. For all the latest Filmora news and updates, visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

