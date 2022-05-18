Acer Expands Its Eco-Conscious Vero Product Portfolio

Editor's Summary

Two new sustainably-designed Aspire Vero laptops come with the latest 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors, 14- and 15-inch Full HD displays and appealing new color options

Sleek Veriton Vero all-in-one (AIO) desktop for businesses features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display, and a thin-bezel design delivering an 88% screen-to-body ratio

New 23.8-inch and 27-inch Vero monitors feature IPS panels and an eco-friendly design

Vero mouse and keyboard with near-silent keys reduce noise from typing and mouse clicks

Vero PD2325W projector delivers clear and precise presentations with a high 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and broad 125% Rec. 709 wide color gamut

All products use a percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and recyclable packaging

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced an array of new eco-minded Vero devices, honoring its commitment to support a more sustainable future by offering consumers, businesses and institutions more options to reduce their ecological footprint. The new Vero laptops and AIO desktop, monitors, projector and peripherals use a percentage of PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic, OBP (Ocean-bound Plastic) and recyclable packaging. The PCs are easy to disassemble, simplifying the process of repairs or upgrades and extending their lifespan.

"We're pleased to continue to deliver on our Earthion mission to tackle environmental issues with novel solutions and greener products by rounding out our Vero line," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "In addition to new PC and monitor models, our Vero mix now extends to peripherals and projectors to offer a wider breadth of sustainably-designed products that decrease waste and carbon output without compromising performance."

"Following Intel's recent commitments to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, we're encouraged by the collective efforts across the technology ecosystem to build a future of sustainable PCs," said Josh Newman, VP and GM of Mobile Innovation for Intel's Client Computing Group. "Through close collaboration with Acer, we're building thoughtful yet powerful devices like the newest Vero line powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors."

Aspire Vero Laptops

The new Aspire Vero (AV14-51) features a 14-inch Full HD display and offers all the ecological benefits of prior generations but is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Plus, in addition to the signature Cobblestone Grey color, it's now available in beautiful Mariana Blue. Combined with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics[1] and Wi-Fi 6, it's designed for creating and connecting and complemented by an ample port selection, including Thunderbolt™ 4/USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one of which can be used to charge mobile devices even when the system is turned off.

The new Aspire Vero (AV15-52) sports a 15-inch Full HD display and like the AV14-51, is fueled by the new 12th Gen Intel Core processors for taking on the latest productivity and entertainment apps. Supported by two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen1 ports and a Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C port, it offers fast connectivity and is able to charge mobile devices while the laptop is off. It's available in Starry Black as well as the traditional Cobblestone Grey. A Full HD camera supports high quality videoconferencing for connecting and collaborating.

Co-engineered with Intel, the devices will meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop through Intel's hardware specifications and key experience targets for responsiveness, instant wake, battery life, fast charge and intelligent collaboration.

Both the 14-inch and 15-inch Aspire Vero feature OceanGlass™ trackpads, which are made from ocean-bound plastic. Like prior models, both new Aspire Vero's chassis utilizes 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, which is durable and rigid and saves 21% in carbon emissions[2] for the production of the chassis. The laptop's screen bezel uses 30% PCR plastic and the keycaps use 50% PCR plastic, further reducing the computer's footprint, while no paint is used on the chassis. To extend the lifespan, the process of making repairs and upgrades is easy with a bottom cover that's easily removed with standard screws for replacing the RAM and SSD.

The laptop's inner packaging is a cleverly-designed multipurpose box with an inner partition that can be folded into a triangular laptop stand[3]. This unique packaging protects the device without the need for anything but 85% recycled paper, plus a 100% industrial recycled plastic (PIR) laptop sleeve and an additional sheet of 100% PIR plastic that sits between the laptop's display and keys.

Acer Veriton Vero All-In-One

The Veriton Vero all-in-one desktop computer (VVZ4694G) was built for eco-minded businesses, including work-from-home users, looking for powerful computing in a space-saving design. Sleek and elegant, it features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display supporting wide viewing angles and an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio delivered by the thin-bezel design. It can also be VESA mounted to a wall to conserve even more desk space.

The Veriton Vero AIO is comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material, and comes with a keyboard and mouse also made of PCR material. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and to extend the lifecycle, the screwless back cover can be easily removed for upgrades or repairs.

With enough power to support the latest entertainment and productivity apps for years to come, the Veriton Vero is packed with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9[1] processors, discrete NVIDIA GeForce® MX550 GPUs and up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz memory. Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) delivers a reliable connection for uninterrupted communications and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports support 20 Gbps high speed data transfer for quick downloads. Two M.2 SSDs support up to 2 TB storage. BlueLightShield provides three blue light filter level options with the highest reducing up to 30% blue light emissions to help protect the eyes.

Safeguarding sensitive data has never been more critical than it is today. The Veriton Vero is equipped with Windows Hello that utilizes an IR scanner for facial recognition, while a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 enhances security. In addition, an integrated Tobii Aware smart sensor locks and blurs the screen if another user tries to access it. The built-in 5 MP webcam has a shutter that closes to conceal confidential data. This camera can be turned toward the user for video calls or to the room for showcasing a group vs. an individual for group videoconferences.

Vero Monitors

The two new Vero IPS monitors, the 27-inch FHD Acer CB273 and the 23.8-inch FHD Acer B247Y G feature an eco-friendly design comprised of 85% PCR plastic and 5% ocean bound plastic (OBP). Delta E<1 rated, the Acer CB273 delivers rich and accurate colors. The TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe®-certified panel reduces high-energy blue light to safeguard eyes, while maintaining the screen's color integrity. The Acer CB273 also comes with a KVM switch for using and easily switching between multiple computers, while using the same monitor, keyboard and mouse. Outfitted with USB Type-C, this monitor can provide up to 90 W power to devices.

Vero PD2325W Projector

An energy-efficient projector with low environmental impact, the Acer Vero PD2325W uses 50% PCR plastic in the chassis and 85% recycled paper packaging to reduce waste. Its LED light source provides up to a long 30,000-hour lifespan and results in approximately 50% energy savings compared to traditional mercury-containing lamps projectors. This makes it not only more eco-friendly, but also reduces the total cost of ownership.

With a high 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 2,200 lumens and WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution, the Acer Vero PD2325W projects presentations with clarity and precision. It also supports an extended 125% REC 709 wide color gamut that's 1.5 to 2 times wider than what's provided by traditional lamp-based projectors. The projector's Auto Keystone Correction automatically amends vertical distortions, while the projector can be ceiling mounted. Additionally, integrated BlueLightShield supports blue light filter adjustments to reduce exposure.

The Acer Vero PD2325W has an integrated 5 W speaker for showcasing videos, music and movies without having to connect a separate speaker. It also supports 24/7 continuous use for public displays or museum exhibitions.

Vero Mouse & Keyboard

The Vero line now includes peripherals including a mouse and keyboard designed to reduce waste and carbon emissions as well as noise. The top covers of both peripherals are made from 65% PCR plastic and the bottom cover is 30% OBP. A long life cycle is critical to minimizing waste. Both the mouse and keyboard were built for durability with the mouse having a battery life of 18 months and the Vero keyboard, a long lifespan of 5 million clicks.

The keys on both are nearly silent, an advantage when working in shared spaces, public spaces like cafes or libraries or while enjoying music and podcasts at home. Consumer and commercial models are offered with the consumer versions sporting a combination of light and charcoal grays with bright yellow accents, while a more understated, monochrome charcoal gray is available for professionals.

Acer Earthion

The Vero lineup of products was initiated under Earthion, Acer's mission to leverage its strengths, supply chain partners, customers and employees to develop innovative and integrated solutions to help tackle environmental issues for a more sustainable future. Earthion's objectives include Acer's RE100 commitment to source 100% renewable energy by 2035, more eco-friendly product designs, and the reduction of Acer's supply chain carbon footprint.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) laptop will be available in the United States in September 2022, starting at USD 749.99; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 899; and in China in August 2022, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) laptop will be available in the United States in September 2022, starting at USD 749.99; in EMEA in August 2022 starting at EUR 999; and in China in August 2022, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) AIO will be available in the United States in October, starting at USD 799; and in EMEA in July 2022 starting at EUR 919.

The Acer Vero CB273 monitor will be available in Q3, in the United States starting at USD 349.99, in EMEA starting at EUR 399, and in China starting at RMB 2,499.

The Acer Vero B247Y G monitor will be available in Q3 in the United States starting at USD 199.99, in EMEA starting at EUR 269, and in China starting at RMB 1,499.

The Acer Vero PD2325W projector will be available in Q3 2022, in the United States starting at USD 559; in EMEA starting at EUR 549; and in China starting at RMB 3,799.

The Acer Vero keyboard and mouse set will be available in the United States in November 2022, starting at USD 79.99; in EMEA in November 2022 starting at EUR 69.99; and in China in October 2022, starting at RMB 399.

The Acer Vero mouse will be available in the United States in November 2022, starting at $29.99; in EMEA in November 2022 starting at EUR 24.99; and in China in October 2022, starting at RMB 199.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

