Bioenergy Devco Appoints Two Biogas Leaders to its C-Suite

The Global Leader in Advanced Anaerobic Digestion Technology Names Two Experts in Renewable Energy as COO and CIO to Drive Company Growth and Meet Market Demand

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities, today announced two changes to its executive leadership team. With more than 250 operating facilities worldwide and the company's first US-based facility in Jessup, MD set to be fully operational this summer, the company is expanding its executive team to help manage the help manage rapidly growing market opportunities and meet the investment demand for this burgeoning energy sector.

Richard Fish (PRNewswire)

Bioenergy Devco names two experts in renewable energy as COO and CIO.

Joining the company as its new Chief Operating Officer is Richard J. Fish. Mr. Fish comes with over 35 years of experience in the renewable energy and private equity sectors. For the past decade-plus, he has led and secured funding for companies in the bioenergy and biogas sectors and currently serves on several corporate boards in the biofuel industry. At Bioenergy Devco, he will be responsible for operations oversight, plant operations, information technology, and human resources as the company's staff and project portfolio continues to grow.

Additionally, Christopher Galle has been appointed as the new Chief Investment Officer & Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Galle previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining BDC, he spent nearly 15 years in investment banking and private equity investing roles. In his new role, he will guide the company in the acquisition of new investments and the utilization of capital as the interest in anaerobic digestion project financing increases in the United States. Additionally, he will be supporting Bioenergy Devco's business development partnerships and opportunities.

"The demand for anaerobic digestion in the United States is growing by the day, and to help meet the market where it is, we feel fortunate to have two industry experts on our team," said Shawn Kreloff, founder and CEO of BDC. "As more business opportunities arise for us, and as we bring on additional people to make the promise of anaerobic digestion a possibility, both Richard and Christopher will help us make this promise a reality."

About Bioenergy Devco: Bioenergy Devco (BDC) is the global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities. Our advanced technology uses naturally occurring biological processes to help communities and businesses alike decarbonize their waste and energy sectors and achieve zero waste and greenhouse gas reduction goals. To learn more, visit: www.bioenergydevco.com

Christopher Galle (PRNewswire)

Bioenergy Devco: Renewable Energy, Healthy Soils (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco