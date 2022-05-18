Geerpres® Inks Strategic Partnership With Avision Sales Group - Leaders in Professional Cleaning and Single-Use Products

MUSKEGON, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geerpres® announces an expanded partnership and will team up with Avision Sales Group, a leading sales, service and marketing company with expertise in cleaning, facility maintenance, hygiene, safety, and food service markets.

Effective as of May 1, 2022 , Avision will represent Geerpres® in 49 states.

Geerpres's leadership for 87 years with EVS cleaning equipment, cleaning carts, and many new, proprietary Advantex single-use cleaning products align with Avision's comprehensive representation across the country to bring effective cleaning solutions to all markets and customers. The single-use cleaning line includes microfiber wipes, mops, and application systems that integrate with cleaning carts.

"Avision has proven success with our Geerpres® product line and leads with integrity and expertise across the entire distribution market with sanitary solutions," says Scott Ribbe, President of Geerpres®. "This strategic partnership expands our successful collaboration, with growth opportunities across the entire country. Together, this partnership provides assurance that with our distribution, our customers have the best products and representatives in all markets."

Geerpres® is well known for producing the highest quality cleaning equipment as an industry standard. Innovations in EVS modular carts, microfiber cleaning products, and the Advantex single-use product lines have superior cleaning advantages with many sustainability benefits. Collectively, this product line comprehensively supports healthcare, cleanroom, food service, education, and military verticals with superior proprietary products. For a complete product line-up, please visit www.geerpres.com.

For more on Avision Sales Group: www.avisionsales.com.

Contact: Scott Ribbe, Geerpres®, Phone 1-800-253-0373, sales@geerpres.com

View original content:

SOURCE Geerpres