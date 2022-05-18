InventHelp Presents Ultimate Entertainment Couch (AUP-1193)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help elderly folks that have a hard time getting around have a safe and comfortable place to sit and relax," said the inventor from Bakersfield, Calif. "I created this invention to help provide all of the necessities in one sitting unit that an individual might need while they are relaxing, watching movies or sporting events."

He invented the ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM to help fulfill the need for an improved chair or couch which would contain a vast array of features. The unit could be positioned manually or electronically to suit the user's comfort in height and distance. The user's would not have to leave the comfort of the couch when thirsty and would no longer need separate table trays. Additionally, this could provide convenience for sports enthusiasts and gamers by saving them a trip to the kitchen.

