Primrose Schools® Introduces New Junior Robotics Challenge to Engage Children in STEM-based Learning

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools is launching its first-ever "Ready, Set, Robotics!" curriculum to help children solve problems through coding, design thinking and engineering. As part of the Primrose Schools Summer Adventure Club, a summer camp that helps children discover the joys of design thinking through innovative, hands-on learning experiences, the curriculum furthers STEM-based learning and is modeled after the design thinking process of major engineering universities. Students will engage with an interactive robot named Dash through coding, mazes and special missions. This fun-filled program will end with a friendly robotics challenge, where the winning teams' schools will receive funds to donate to the local charity of their choice: $2,500 for first, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third.

Recent research shows that robotics and STEM learning can be leveraged to build children's social and emotional competencies, including problem-solving and collaboration. By integrating STEM concepts with the Balanced Learning® approach, Primrose aims to inspire curiosity and generate interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics from a young age.

"These concepts may sound too complex for children, but they can be incorporated in fun and simple ways," said Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education at Primrose Schools. "STEM-based learning and problem-solving skills are important to a child's development and introducing early is key to building a sound foundation for future learning and success."

Each week of Summer Adventure Club, children participate in fun activities that combine purposeful play and exploration to support literacy and new ways of thinking. The new "Ready, Set, Robotics!" program will empower students to think creatively and solve problems, and in the second week of the two-week program, students will be invited to participate in a fun and friendly junior robotics challenge. Adventurers will work in teams to design and engineer an original invention and will make a video featuring their project to be entered into the contest. Entries will be judged against a pre-defined rubric that emphasizes collaboration, creativity and social-emotional and robotics skills. Winners will be announced in late July.

Summer Adventure Club at Primrose Schools provides a fun, full-day experience for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Learn more about Summer Adventure Club and find Primrose Schools locations here.

