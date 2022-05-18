Shandong builds a new platform for global youth exchanges: uniting global youth to create a better future

JINAN, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iqilu:

On May 13, an international youth exchange conference with the theme of "Vibrant Shandong for Shard Future" was held in Jinan, Shandong. The opening ceremony of the conference, through a combination of online and offline activities, attracted more than 5,000 international youth representatives, elites and guests from 48 countries around the world. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Taneti Maamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati, and other political leaders addressed the conference via video links.

The conference, focusing on the international youth, following the characteristics of the young audience, pooling youth power, and integrating the elements of "Yellow River", features grand vision, creative activity forms, widely mobilized resources, fruitful outcomes, and rich derivative mechanisms. Many people applauded the achievements made by the conference.

The conference released 10 programs of international youth exchanges and cooperation, such as Global Youth Partnership, the series of books The Wisdom of Confucius: Ancient China's Gift to the World, and International Youth Exchange Union for Nine Provinces (Autonomous Regions) along the Yellow River. Huanghewan Youth Economic Forum was held under the theme of New Dynamics and the New Economy. The 2022 Shandong Year of Global Youth Exchange and International Youth Art Exhibition: China and the World Through Young Eyes were launched. The outcomes have made Shandong a shining example of opening-up, and facilitated steady and substantive progress in international youth exchanges. Many participants of the conference believe this is an event with distinct theme, many highlights and fruitful outcomes.

Chinese and foreign youth should enhance their skills through cultural exchanges. The exchanges between international youth are a never-ending cause that needs to be continuously promoted. What is noteworthy is the conference attaches great importance to establish a long-term mechanism. Namely, the conference is planned to be held regularly, and Huanghewan Youth Economic Forum will also serve as a regular mechanism for communication between the youth around the world.

In addition, in order to facilitate communication and friendship between Chinese and foreign youth, Shandong will also organize more than 40 international youth exchange programs within this year, such as the G20 Young Elites Dialogue, and accelerate the building of the National Base for International Youth Exchange.

