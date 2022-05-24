Bechtel's 2021 business results reflect focus on partnerships and sustainable outcomes

The company continues partnering with customers to accelerate progress to a safer, cleaner, and more equitable future
RESTON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government, released its Annual Report highlighting the company's focus on partnering with customers across the globe to accelerate progress to a safer, cleaner, and more equitable future. The company is working with commercial and government customers to deliver projects with purpose that build pathways to Net Zero, create access and opportunity for people and communities, protect people and the planet, and solve some of the world's greatest challenges to accelerate progress and innovation.
"I am proud of the progress we made in 2021 and am very excited about the future," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel. "We faced unprecedented global disruptions head on and collaborated with our customers to deliver outstanding results. Thank you to all our Bechtel colleagues, customers, suppliers, partners, and communities for our continued shared success. We look forward to partnering with you in 2022 and beyond."
"The markets are evolving rapidly. Governments and industry are focusing on energy security and transition, onshoring critical manufacturing, electrification and digitization, mass transportation, and national defense. We are also seeing the mining industry preparing to responsibly supply the necessary natural resources needed to deliver on these priorities," said President and COO Craig Albert. "Customers are mobilizing new resources and reviving capital expenditure plans in sectors where our expertise and experience are critical to success. We continue to invest and focus our efforts on meeting these worthy aspirations for existing and new customers alike."
"Our history has always been rooted in exceptional people and resilience while answering the greatest challenges the world has faced," added Bechtel. "Today, we are even more agile in adapting to new and changing markets, and we continue to push boundaries with innovative approaches to construction and project delivery. These are, and always have been, core elements of who we are and why we continually invest in our capabilities for the future."
The projects won, advanced, or completed in 2021 include:
- Clearway Energy's Black Rock wind farm in West Virginia, set to boost the state's wind power by nearly 15%;
- Advanced Power's Cutlass Solar project in Texas that will power some 15,000 homes with zero-carbon electricity;
- Advanced Power's 1,182 MW combined-cycle South Field Energy Facility in Ohio that provides clean and reliable energy for more than a million homes;
- The U.S. Gulf Coast LNG projects at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi that are helping Cheniere Energy export liquified natural gas to replace more carbon-intensive fuels;
- Woodside Energy's new additions to its Pluto LNG facility in Australia;
- Vogtle Units 3&4 in Georgia that will supply carbon-free nuclear power to more than a million homes and businesses, along with the existing Units 1&2;
- Recently opened Crossrail project in London that will increase the city's passenger rail capacity by 10%, reducing emissions and improving connectivity for people and businesses;
- The Serbian Government's Morava Corridor Motorway that will create stronger links to Western Europe, build trade ties, and connect commercial centers, while also including an expansive telecommunication network that will support local communities and drive economic development;
- Developing concepts for a high-speed, high-capacity transit line for LA Metro to ease traffic on one of the busiest freeways in the U.S.;
- CityFibre's Gigabit City Investment Programme rolling out a full-fiber broadband, ethernet, and 5G network to a third of the U.K. market by 2025;
- NASA's Mobile Launcher 2 that is positioning the U.S. to lead a new era of space discovery;
- Teck's Quebarda Blanca 2 mine in Chile that will unlock one of the world's largest undeveloped supplies of copper, a vital material in energy transition;
- AMSA's INCO MLP expansion project that includes a more efficient water system to reduce consumption and increase seawater usage, mitigating environmental impacts and supporting a more prosperous and sustainable future for the local communities;
- Studies for Teck, McEwen Mining, Newmont, BHP, and Collahuasi at gold and copper mine facilities in South America, essential to providing the minerals necessary for a net-zero future;
- Studying for Ervia the key infrastructure required at Cork Harbor and Dublin Port for carbon capture and storage facilities in Ireland to reduce the country's CO2 emissions;
- The Bechtel-built-and-operated Blue Grass and Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Plants as part of the U.S. Department of Defense's efforts to safely eradicate the country's chemical weapons stockpile, destroying more than 2,300 tons of surplus agent so far;
- The U.S. Air Force project to modernize the country's intercontinental ballistic missile systems with the Ground Based Strategic Determent program, providing design, construction, and integration services during the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the project working as part of Northrop Grumman's team.
Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.
Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology, Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com
