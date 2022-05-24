HONG KONG, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology, a global manufacturer of innovation, joins COMPUTEX 2022 with exclusive unveilings at our Virtual Booth for you to discover. From the Metaverse-ready wearable PC and professional mini workstation, to the smallest full-featured system and ultimate graphics cards, our strong line-up of innovative products invites all visitors to reimagine how we create, play and work in the new digital universe.

ZOTAC SHOWCASES A NEW UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIES AT COMPUTEX 2022 (PRNewswire)

THE NEW INDUSTRY LEADING WEARABLE PC

THE NEW INDUSTRY LEADING WEARABLE PC, ZOTAC VR GO 4.0.

The next-generation ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 brings unprecedented freedom of movement and the most reliable connectivity that no wireless VR device can provide. The all-new VR GO 4.0 Backpack PC is now equipped with more advanced technologies, enabling individual developers and 3D designers to visualize and realize all things creative in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), or Mixed Reality (MR) for VR content development, virtual entertainment, and more technical scenarios. While for everyone else, the addition of more powerful hardware allows for more visual fidelity and immersive VR experiences.

THE THINNEST PROFESSIONAL WORKSTATION

THE THINNEST PROFESSIONAL WORKSTATION, ZBOX QTG7A4500. (PRNewswire)

The all-new and most powerful ZBOX Mini PC Workstation, ZBOX QTG7A4500, empowers designers, engineers, data scientists, and creators to get more done than ever within the thinnest possible footprint. This is the first pairing of a ZBOX Mini PC with a professional-grade NVIDIA® RTX™ A4500 GPU powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, featuring the power of real-time ray tracing, simulation, and Artificial Intelligence. The professional-class GPU backed by a multi-core and multi-threaded Intel® Core™ i7 processor has the high performance to tackle memory-intensive workloads and accelerate graphics performance for a smooth multi-tasking and responsive experience.

THE SMALLEST FULL-FLEDGED DESKTOP PC

THE SMALLEST FULL-FLEDGED DESKTOP PC, ZBOX PI336 pico. (PRNewswire)

Uncover endless possibilities with ZBOX PI336 pico. Pre-installed with Windows 11, the 4K capable ZBOX pico features an updated design while it can still comfortably slip into your pocket. With support of simultaneous dual 4K display, expandable storage via micro SDXC, desktop sized expansion ports, and onboard memory and storage, the world's smallest full-fledged computer is capable of powering cloud based applications, tackling light everyday tasks on-site or from a remote location, and driving business possibilities far and wide.

THE ULTIMATE GRAPHICS CARDS FOR GAMERS AND CREATORS

THE ULTIMATE GRAPHICS CARDS FOR GAMERS AND CREATORS, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series. (PRNewswire)

The latest ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX™ 30 Series features powerful performance to offer the best experience on the world's popular games and creative apps. Based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the graphics card line-up is packed with up to fast GDDR6X memory, 2nd generation RT cores for ray tracing, and 3rd generation Tensor cores for new cutting-edge AI features including NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Broadcast technologies, and wide GPU acceleration support in a whole host of creative applications.

ZOTAC Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZOTAC Technology Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZOTAC Technology Limited