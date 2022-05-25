Newport Healthcare Featured on American Psychiatric Association's APA TV at Annual Meeting in New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, the premier psychiatric organization representing over 37,000 members, is focused on a deep and timely discussion of the social determinants of mental health and features Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, via its APA TV platform. Newport partnered with the Association to lead the shift from mental health awareness to action, sharing information with meeting attendees about resources to address the nation's youth mental health crisis.

"We are delighted to work with the American Psychiatric Association and APA TV to provide members with an evidence-based resource that can help their clients and families amid our current crisis," said Joe Procopio, Newport Healthcare CEO. "Newport is the leading provider of behavioral health treatment for young people and with that comes the responsibility and privilege to support the leading organizations of mental health healers who are on the frontlines of this historic epidemic."

The Association's innovative APA TV highlights cutting-edge research that advances psychiatric patient care. The team's production company approached Newport Healthcare for the partnership last winter, shortly after the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory that described the challenges young people face today as "uniquely hard to navigate," and called the mental health effects of these challenges "devastating," and following the APA's release of a position statement on the disproportionate mental health impact of the pandemic on young people.

Research shows that 25% of teens are suffering from depression, 40% are struggling with anxiety, and close to half have felt consistently sad and hopeless over the past year. Adolescent suicide rates have tragically increased. And yet, 60% of youth who are struggling don't receive any mental health services at all, according to Mental Health America.

"Newport Healthcare is a proven resource for psychiatrists and a solution for teens, young adults, and families seeking care," said Procopio. Nationwide residential and outpatient programs serve individuals ages 12-27 who are struggling with trauma, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues as well as co-occurring eating disorders or substance use. Treatment integrates clinical, experiential, and academic modalities to promote sustainable healing.

APA TV will highlight Newport's services in a 7-minute film broadcast on screens throughout the Annual Meeting this week, in associated hotels, and during the virtual meeting scheduled for June 7-10.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its evidence-based treatment modalities, validated outcomes, or for mental health resources, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

