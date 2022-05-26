HM Health Solutions (HMHS) appoints Mike Tracy as Chief Operating Officer and Brian Devine as Chief Financial Officer; launches new brand - enGen - to reflect evolution of its technology ecosystem to better meet customer needs

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To reflect its advancement over the past eight years from operating as a traditional information technology provider to an innovative, healthtech company that operates a dynamic technology ecosystem that powers health plans and their provider partners, HM Health Solutions today unveiled its new brand – enGen (pronounced engine).

The company also announced several new members of its leadership team. Mike Tracy has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of enGen, effective immediately. Mr. Tracy will be responsible for operational oversight and product delivery of enGen's Enterprise Health Solutions (EHS) Platform. Most recently, Mr. Tracy held the role of senior vice president, Health Plan Operations (HPO) for Highmark, Inc., where he led and streamlined operational efforts. Mr. Tracy joined Highmark Health in 2016, and has held various leadership roles, including serving as Vice President of Platform Operations at HM Health Solutions.

Brian Devine has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Senior Vice President of Finance & Commercialization, effective June 1. Mr. Devine currently serves as Vice President of Enterprise Financial Strategy, Planning and Analysis for Highmark Health, responsible for leading the enterprise financial planning cycles concerning budget management, forecasting and capital plans.

Mr. Devine has held leadership roles at Highmark Health for more than 15 years and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). His financial leadership experience and in-depth understand of the health care marketplace and industry will be instrumental in guiding enGen.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health since 2014, enGen (formerly known as HMHS) offers a comprehensive health plan administration platform and Enterprise Health Solutions (EHS) that work with health care plans serving more than 10 million members nationwide.

The platform is an integrated end-to-end platform that uses technology-at-scale to deliver better outcomes for health plans by providing insights and analytics that can be leveraged to improve and manage members' health. It also offers real-time, dependable, and consistent service to ensure health plans receive the support they need.

"enGen's dynamic healthtech ecosystem works to bring structure, process, and simplicity to complex operational tasks for health plans and their provider partners. From technology, to people, to process, we are the engine that drives results," commented Mick Malec, enterprise technology & operations officer and chief executive officer of enGen. "I look forward to working closely with Mike and Brian to bring the vision of enGen and the results we are confident we can deliver for our clients to fruition."

Named one of Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplaces in 2021, enGen is comprised of individuals with technical expertise and a passion for developing innovative solutions that ensure the EHS platform evolves to meet the needs of its current and future health plan clients.

About enGen

enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation, and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Founded in 2014 as HM Health Solutions (HMHS), enGen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health. enGen has more than 3,500 employees and works with health care plans serving more than 10 million members nationwide. To learn more, visit Engen.health.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation, and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Founded in 2014 as HM Health Solutions (HMHS), enGen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health. enGen has more than 3,500 employees and works with health care plans serving more than 10 million members nationwide. To learn more, visit Engen.health. Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

