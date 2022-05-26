InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shade for Vehicle Owners (HOF-144)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to shield against rain or bright sunlight when working or hanging out next to a parked car," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the U - SHADE. My design would help to keep the user dry, cool and comfortable."

The invention provides an effective way to protect against sun and rain outside a parked car. In doing so, it helps to prevent the user from getting soaked or sunburnt. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could make working or relaxing next to a vehicle more enjoyable. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

