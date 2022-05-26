The Network Monitoring Software Best Positioned to Improve Performance and Availability Identified by SoftwareReviews

The Network Monitoring Software Best Positioned to Improve Performance and Availability Identified by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint. Six providers been identified as Champions..

Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Network monitoring software monitors one or more computer network for transmission speed, quality of service (QoS), and failing components and notifies a network administrator in case of outages or degradation of service.

The best Network Monitoring software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Network Monitoring Software Champions are as follows:

ManageEngine OpManager , +94 NEF, for being transparent.



for being transparent.

Progress WhatsUp Gold , +87 NEF , for enabling productivity.



, for enabling productivity.

LogicMonitor Platform, +86 NEF, for being reliable. , for being reliable.

The 2022 Midmarket Network Monitoring Software Champions are as follows:

EventSentry, +99 NEF, for being respectful.



for being respectful.

Domotz Pro , +95, for being caring.



for being caring.

Icinga Stack, +90, for being inspiring. for being inspiring.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To learn more about Network Monitoring, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated resource.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Please visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews