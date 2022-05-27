Inventhelp Inventor Develops a New Swimming Pool Accessory (PBT-165)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After we had a pool put in, we noticed the cap that covers the umbrella holes around the pool would get misplaced," said an inventor from Phoenix, AZ. "We realized that other people had similar issues with losing the cap, and so we came up with a way to hold these caps securely in place."

The BRELLA BUDDY provides a secure place to keep the cap for an in-ground umbrella holder. In doing so, it spares a pool owner the time and aggravation associated with searching for the cap, along with the cost associated with purchasing a replacement. This device prevents lost caps and an uncovered umbrella hole, which can lead to stagnant water and stubbed toes. Furthermore, it's easy-to-use and install, and an additional attachment is also designed to hold items like drinks, sunscreen, and sunglasses. A prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix, AZ sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

